CentralReach Named a Top AI Company of 2025 by the Software Report

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced it has been named to the Software Report’s 2025 Top AI Companies list. Making its debut on the prestigious list, CentralReach was ranked 5th among the companies featured, highlighting the significant impact of its AI-powered tools and their impact on the autism and IDD care space.

“I am honored to see CentralReach recognized as a top AI software company along with market leaders like Anthropic, Scale, Perplexity, and Glean,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “This recognition highlights the transformative impact our AI-powered solutions, such as CR ClaimCheckAI™, CR ScheduleAI™, and CR NoteGuardAI™, are already making on tech-enabled autism and IDD care. Our customers have rapidly adopted these innovations, and we are seeing firsthand how they are materially improving the way care is delivered across the country. There is a very large autism and IDD care gap, and while the industry works toward getting more professionals in market through university programs and other efforts, we will continue to be hyper-focused on helping our customers close that gap through responsible, purpose-built AI that supports providers, empowers clinicians, and ultimately drives better outcomes for the individuals and families they serve.”

The Software Technology Report is one of the top online resources on software companies for executives, industry professionals, and investors. The selection process for the Software Report’s Top Artificial Intelligence Companies is highly competitive and involves the evaluation of software effectiveness, technological innovation, organizational capabilities, management team caliber and workplace culture, among other factors. Winners of this year's program were selected from a wide breadth of companies spanning early-stage startups making significant inroads in niche markets, to established giants pioneering AI research and application and showcasing a diverse range of expertise and groundbreaking achievements.

Within the last year, CentralReach has announced a number of new AI solutions specifically designed to support care providers and revolutionize the way autism and IDD care is delivered. These solutions have resonated well with customers and since their respective launches, have proven to shorten the time it takes clinicians to complete administrative tasks by at least 50%, reduce the time it takes to bill to insurance companies by at least two days, and have driven an estimated 20%+ increase in appointments for those seeking care.

In addition to being named a Top AI Company by the Software Report, CentralReach’s AI solutions have earned further recognition through award wins in programs such as the Stevie Awards for American Business and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. CentralReach was also named a finalist in the Fierce Innovation Awards in 2024.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.