Phoenix Mercury and Mountain America Credit Union Announce Historic Partnership, Unveil Mountain America Performance Center

PHOENIX, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Phoenix Mercury and Mountain America Credit Union today announced a multiyear naming rights partnership for the team’s state-of-the-art practice facility, which will now be called the Mountain America Performance Center. As the official credit union of the Phoenix Mercury since 2023, this historic investment furthers Mountain America’s support of women’s sports. Mountain America is also investing in the next generation of female athletes by becoming the presenting partner of the Jr. Mercury Legacy League, the first-of-its-kind all-girls youth basketball league in Arizona.

“Expanding the Mercury’s partnership with Mountain America through this historic investment demonstrates our shared commitment to elevate women’s sports,” said Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. “From adding Mountain America’s name to the Mercury’s world-class facility to their support of the Jr. Mercury Legacy League, this partnership focuses on empowering female athletes and growing women’s basketball at all levels.”

Mountain America will partner with the Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation to support the Jr. Mercury Legacy League. Mountain America will have its logo on Legacy League uniforms and will fund a scholarship program to create opportunities for more girls to participate in the league. Every Legacy League season includes a Jr. Mercury Empowerment Day hosted at the Mountain America Performance Center, featuring a basketball clinic and programming that helps young girls be successful on and off the court. Founded in partnership with Valley of the Sun YMCA, the Jr. Mercury Legacy League has grown from 80 participants in its inaugural season during 2024 to more than 500 participants in its fifth season.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Phoenix Mercury in a shared commitment to strengthening our community,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “This is an opportunity to continue making tangible investments in future generations in the areas we serve. We look forward to supporting the growth and development of women’s athletics through the life-changing opportunities offered to girls in Arizona through the Jr. Mercury Legacy League.”

The newly named Mountain America Performance Center set the standard for women’s professional sports when it opened in July 2024. The 58,000-square-foot facility features world-class, player-first amenities including two full-sized basketball courts named after Mercury legend Diana Taurasi, premier strength and cardio areas, a film room with theatre-style seating and a player lounge with a dedicated chef. As part of the naming rights agreement, Mountain America will be the presenting partner of Phoenix Mercury training camp and of a weekly digital content series that will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at team training sessions.

Photos and video can be downloaded here . Credit Phoenix Mercury.

