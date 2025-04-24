Telia Lietuva results for 3 months of 2025

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, for 3 months’ period ended 31 March 2025.

First quarter of 2025 (compared with the same period a year ago):

- Revenue grew by 0.6% and amounted to EUR 119.8 million (2024: EUR 119 million)

- Adjusted EBITDA up by 9.9% to EUR 48.3 million (2024: EUR 43.9 million)

- EBITDA increased by 10.2% and amounted to EUR 47.8 million (2024: EUR 43.4 million)

- Profit for the period went up by 24.4% to EUR 22.6 million (2024: EUR 18.2 million)

- Capital investments amounted to EUR 9.5 million (2024: EUR 17.8 million)

- Free cash flow went up by 22.6% and amounted to EUR 31.3 million (2024: EUR 25.5 million)

Comment by Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva:

We started the year 2025 with a streamlined and leaner organization while also taking on more responsibility for decision making closer to our customers in pursuit of becoming a simpler, faster and more efficient company.



In March we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the first GSM call in Lithuania. Who would have thought then that in 30 years’ time mobile devices will be used not only for mobile voice but also for video and data communication, that the Internet will evolve from dial-up connection to a truly mobile Internet, with country-wide availability and using our fast 5G network?



Our technological leadership once again was officially confirmed by the Communications Regulatory Authority report showing that the average mobile data download speed in Telia Lietuva’s network remains the highest in the country and amounted to 250 Mbps during 2024. In addition, our customers are the heaviest mobile data users in Lithuania – in 2024 they accounted for 38 per cent of the total volume.



30 years ago, we had only linear or cable television. Now we have Telia Play on our smart devices and smart TV sets that, as of 2025, offers our customers exclusive packages with Netflix and invites them to indulge in top quality international content while staying at home.



For travelers outside the European Union, we offer attractive and flexible data roaming packages with (up to 50 per cent) reduced prices.



From beginning of 2025, following new regulatory requirements, all Lithuanian mobile operators have implemented the registration of new pre-paid SIM cards. Naturally, this has had a negative impact on intake of new pre-paid subscriptions, while the number of post–paid subscriptions continued to grow – during January-March of 2025 it went up by 19 thousand.



Revenue from services for the first quarter of 2025 was up by 3.3 per cent compared with the same quarter a year ago, while equipment sales dropped by almost 10 per cent. The growth was recorded in all main areas – mobile communication, broadband Internet, TV and IT services.



The first three months of 2025 were marked with improved profitability. Adjusted EBITDA margin (excluding non-recurring items) exceeded the 40 per cent threshold and net profit went up by 24.4 per cent compared with the same quarter a year ago.



We are also happy to report that Telia Lietuva was recognized for the best customer care among telecommunication companies in Lithuania according to the public opinion poll conducted by Shopper Quality.



As a responsible telecommunication operator, we invited our customers to take part in a 30-day challenge, encouraging them to spent one hour a day without their mobile device. Research shows that 96 per cent of the Lithuanian population start their day by checking their phones and 90 per cent end it locked into their screen. Tongue-in-cheek, we encourage everyone to put away their mobile-phone into our Innovative Communication Cardboard Box and communicate with their friends and family live – thus rediscovering each other again.



On a more serious note, our support to Ukraine continues. In 2025, we continue with special tariffs for calls as well as mobile data services between Lithuania and Ukraine. Besides, 90 per cent of the Company’s employees, who participated in an internal survey, voted for the donation of the majority of this year’s corporate entertainment budget to Ukraine. Thus EUR 100 thousand was donated to Ukraine during the third nationwide support campaign ‘Radarom’, launching a wave of other donations from citizens and other companies.



The Company’s Board proposed to the Annual General Meeting to approve the pay-out of EUR 0.11 dividend per share for the year 2024.





ENCL.:

- Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Report for January-March of 2025.

- Presentation of Telia Lietuva, AB results for 3 months of 2025.



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt





Attachments