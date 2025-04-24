KPN delivers solid start to the year

  • Continued Group service revenue growth (+3.8% y-on-y, of which +0.7% Youfone), all segments delivering organic growth
  • Consumer service revenue grew 4.6% y-on-y, of which +3.4% Youfone
  • Business service revenue grew 5.1% y-on-y, driven by SME and Tailored Solutions
  • Adj. EBITDA AL +4.7% y-on-y, of which +0.9% Youfone and +0.7% Althio
  • As anticipated, FCF impacted by higher interest and tax payments and phasing of working capital
  • KPN leading the Dutch fiber market, adding 100k HP (incl. Glaspoort) and 94k HC to fiber footprint
  • KPN’s mobile network awarded with the highest score ever measured worldwide by Umlaut
  • Tower Company Althio started its operations
  • Reiterating our upgraded full-year 2025 outlook from mid-February

Program

12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com


Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q1 2025 Results
24/04/2025; 7:30h
KPN-N

