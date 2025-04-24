Toobit Launches Gift, Now Supports Crypto Gifting on Telegram





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning global digital asset trading platform Toobit today announces the launch of the Toobit Gifts Mini App on Telegram. This new feature allows users to send and receive cryptocurrency directly within the messaging app without the need for wallet addresses.

Currently available to members of the Toobit Telegram community, users can choose between two gifting formats: Standard Gifts, where the total amount is split evenly among recipients, and Lucky Gifts, which introduces an element of surprise by distributing randomized amounts.

To send a gift, users simply link their verified Toobit account to Telegram, select a gift type, confirm the amount, and send it—all within a few taps.

"With Toobit Gifts, we’re making crypto more social, approachable, and convenient," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “We’re meeting our users where they already are—in daily conversations—and giving them a secure, seamless way to share crypto in real time, helping integrate digital assets into everyday experiences.”

Once received via Telegram, a Toobit Gift can be claimed with a single tap and is instantly credited to the user’s Toobit account. Claimed gifts are stored in the recipient's Spot account and can be withdrawn at any time. Users can track all incoming and outgoing gift transactions directly through the Toobit app.

The launch of Toobit Gifts follows a series of recent product rollouts, including Toobit Convert, which offers instant, zero-fee crypto swaps, and Toobit Earn, a program delivering over 250,000 USDT in staking rewards.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5739988b-ffbf-4c2f-9ca9-997d4cdc82fc