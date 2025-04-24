Interim Report for the period1 January-31 March 2025

The Board of Director of Tivoli A/S has adopted the Interim Report for the period 1 January – 31 March 2025.



Tivoli opened the summer season on the 4 April, which is later than last year, where the season opened on the 22 March. This affects the result for the period, as outlined:

A revenue of DKK of 69.9 million compared to DKK 90.4 million last year (-23%).

An EBITDA of DKK -98.8 million compared to DKK -84.2 million last year.

A profit before tax of DKK -127.1 million compared to DKK -112.4 million last year.

An attendance figure of 121,000 visitors compared to 221,000 last year (-45%).



” After a strong end to 2024, the beginning of the 2025 season has taken off as scheduled with high activity before the opening, we had a beautiful opening during easter and a positive start of the summer season, which we are looking forward to. The Garden is looking pretty and we are ready to fully start the summer with a tight packed program” says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.



Outlook for 2025 (unchanged)

The summer season opened 13 days later than last year, why the level of activity for the year is expected to be lower than last year. Tivoli maintain the latest announced expectations for the result with a revenue of around DKK 1,300 million and a profit before tax of DKK 130 million.

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch

Chairman CEO



