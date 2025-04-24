Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2025 First Quarter Results

–New Home Deliveries of 1,040–

–Home Sales Revenue of $720.8 Million–

–Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 23.9%–

–Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.70–

–Homebuilding Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 21.6%–

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“Tri Pointe delivered solid first quarter financial results, either meeting or exceeding all our stated guidance,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “Our teams executed at a high level, demonstrating our ability to navigate the current political and economic volatility. For the first quarter, we delivered 1,040 homes and generated $721 million in homes sales revenue, as our average sales price of homes delivered increased to $693,000. While demand followed a seasonally slower trajectory, our team’s execution allowed us to thoughtfully adjust pace and price in pursuit of our margin and return objectives. Strong operational discipline contributed to a homebuilding gross margin of 23.9%, net income of $64 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “While the longer-term outlook for housing remains favorable with the continuing shortage of homes and favorable demographics, current trade tensions and evolving tariff dynamics have created uncertainty surrounding the economy and dampened buyer confidence. However, our teams are experienced in navigating market challenges and we are driving progress in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and product innovation, all of which support sustainable growth in revenue, earnings, and returns. With a strong balance sheet and a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of 3.0%*, we are advancing market expansions and executing on our growth initiatives, positioning us to deliver lasting value to our shareholders.”

“We remain confident in the outlook for housing and in our business strategy with its relentless focus on meeting the long-term demand for innovative homes in well-located communities,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our strategy remains centered on driving revenue and returns through our premium lifestyle brand positioning, enhanced operational efficiency, prudent capital deployment, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. With this foundational focus in place, we are well-positioned to navigate today’s market and continue to deliver strong results.”

Results and Operational Data for First Quarter 2025 and Comparisons to First Quarter 2024

Net income available to common stockholders was $64.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $99.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted share

Home sales revenue of $720.8 million compared to $918.4 million New home deliveries of 1,040 homes compared to 1,393 homes Average sales price of homes delivered of $693,000 compared to $659,000

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.9% compared to 23.0% Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 27.3%*

SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 14.0% compared to 11.1%

Net new home orders of 1,238 compared to 1,814

Active selling communities averaged 145.5 compared to 153.8 Net new home orders per average selling community were 8.5 orders (2.8 monthly) compared to 11.8 orders (3.9 monthly) Cancellation rate of 10% compared to 7%

Backlog units at quarter end of 1,715 homes compared to 2,741 Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.3 billion compared to $2.0 billion Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $763,000 compared to $712,000

Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.6% and 3.0%*, respectively, as of March 31, 2025

Repurchased 2,270,712 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $33.03 for an aggregate dollar amount of $75.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025

Ended the first quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of $1.5 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $812.9 million and $678.0 million of availability under our revolving credit facility



* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Outlook

For the second quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,100 and 1,200 homes at an average sales price between $680,000 and $690,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 21.5% to 22.5% for the second quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the second quarter to be approximately 27.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 5,000 and 5,500 homes at an average sales price between $665,000 and $675,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% and 22.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 11.5% and 12.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 27.0%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13752806. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

Investor Relations Contact:

InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696

Media Contact:

Carol Ruiz, cruiz@newgroundco.com, 310-437-0045

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change Operating Data: (unaudited) Home sales revenue $ 720,786 $ 918,353 $ (197,567 ) (21.5 )% Homebuilding gross margin $ 172,513 $ 211,049 $ (38,536 ) (18.3 )% Homebuilding gross margin % 23.9 % 23.0 % 0.9 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 27.3 % 26.4 % 0.9 % SG&A expense $ 100,617 $ 101,552 $ (935 ) (0.9 )% SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 14.0 % 11.1 % 2.9 % Net income available to common stockholders $ 64,036 $ 99,055 $ (35,019 ) (35.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA* $ 125,698 $ 175,893 $ (50,195 ) (28.5 )% Interest incurred $ 21,319 $ 36,156 $ (14,837 ) (41.0 )% Interest in cost of home sales $ 23,035 $ 30,649 $ (7,614 ) (24.8 )% Other Data: Net new home orders 1,238 1,814 (576 ) (31.8 )% New homes delivered 1,040 1,393 (353 ) (25.3 )% Average sales price of homes delivered $ 693 $ 659 $ 34 5.2 % Cancellation rate 10 % 7 % 3 % Average selling communities 145.5 153.8 (8.3 ) (5.4 )% Selling communities at end of period 147 156 (9 ) (5.8 )% Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 1,307,786 $ 1,950,590 $ (642,804 ) (33.0 )% Backlog (homes) 1,715 2,741 (1,026 ) (37.4 )% Average sales price in backlog $ 763 $ 712 $ 51 7.2 % March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 812,937 $ 970,045 $ (157,108 ) (16.2 )% Real estate inventories $ 3,265,334 $ 3,153,459 $ 111,875 3.5 % Lots owned or controlled 35,201 36,490 (1,289 ) (3.5 )% Homes under construction(1) 2,556 2,386 170 7.1 % Homes completed, unsold 395 464 (69 ) (14.9 )% Total homebuilding debt $ 914,565 $ 917,504 $ (2,939 ) (0.3 )% Stockholders’ equity $ 3,321,699 $ 3,335,710 $ (14,011 ) (0.4 )% Book capitalization $ 4,236,264 $ 4,253,214 $ (16,950 ) (0.4 )% Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital 21.6 % 21.6 % 0.0 % Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital* 3.0 % (1.6 )% 4.6 % __________ (1) Homes under construction included 39 and 43 models as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. * See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 812,937 $ 970,045 Receivables 131,855 111,613 Real estate inventories 3,265,334 3,153,459 Investments in unconsolidated entities 170,379 173,924 Mortgage loans held for sale 79,443 115,001 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 156,603 156,603 Deferred tax assets, net 45,975 45,975 Other assets 162,713 164,495 Total assets $ 4,825,239 $ 4,891,115 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 75,798 $ 68,228 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 443,566 465,563 Loans payable 267,774 270,970 Senior notes 646,791 646,534 Mortgage repurchase facilities 69,586 104,098 Total liabilities 1,503,515 1,555,393 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 90,669,862 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 907 925 Additional paid-in capital — — Retained earnings 3,320,792 3,334,785 Total stockholders’ equity 3,321,699 3,335,710 Noncontrolling interests 25 12 Total equity 3,321,724 3,335,722 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,825,239 $ 4,891,115





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Homebuilding: Home sales revenue $ 720,786 $ 918,353 Land and lot sales revenue 1,821 7,068 Other operations revenue 820 787 Total revenues 723,427 926,208 Cost of home sales 548,273 707,304 Cost of land and lot sales 1,741 5,757 Other operations expense 794 765 Sales and marketing 42,942 50,224 General and administrative 57,675 51,328 Homebuilding income from operations 72,002 110,830 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 495 57 Other income, net 9,129 15,226 Homebuilding income before income taxes 81,626 126,113 Financial Services: Revenues 17,501 13,194 Expenses 12,617 8,727 Financial services income before income taxes 4,884 4,467 Income before income taxes 86,510 130,580 Provision for income taxes (22,493 ) (31,584 ) Net income 64,017 98,996 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 19 59 Net income available to common stockholders $ 64,036 $ 99,055 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.70 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 1.03 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 91,638,960 95,232,315 Diluted 92,077,680 95,846,756

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 New

Homes

Delivered

Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered

Average

Sales

Price Arizona 139 $ 773 137 $ 736 California 288 749 417 771 Nevada 42 573 113 684 Washington 52 1,023 53 901 West total 521 769 720 760 Colorado 18 683 42 738 Texas 359 552 440 549 Central total 377 558 482 565 Carolinas(1) 85 520 174 462 Washington D.C. Area(2) 57 1,150 17 1,056 East total 142 773 191 515 Total 1,040 $ 693 1,393 $ 659 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net New

Home

Orders

Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders

Average

Selling

Communities Arizona 123 14.8 156 12.2 California 353 37.2 613 46.0 Nevada 100 9.5 154 9.5 Washington 68 4.8 107 5.8 West total 644 66.3 1,030 73.5 Colorado 32 10.3 47 11.0 Texas 381 50.2 483 52.5 Central total 413 60.5 530 63.5 Carolinas(1) 106 10.7 179 11.5 Washington D.C. Area(2) 75 8.0 75 5.3 East total 181 18.7 254 16.8 Total 1,238 145.5 1,814 153.8 (1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina. (2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) As of March 31, 2025 As of March 31, 2024 Backlog

Units

Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units

Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Arizona 289 $ 233,442 $ 808 278 $ 205,547 $ 739 California 406 295,867 729 894 713,036 798 Nevada 119 74,792 629 172 105,211 612 Washington 116 153,851 1,326 144 130,336 905 West total 930 757,952 815 1,488 1,154,130 776 Colorado 29 20,483 706 53 36,840 695 Texas 479 276,153 577 749 442,134 590 Central total 508 296,636 584 802 478,974 597 Carolinas(1) 108 61,422 569 287 148,286 517 Washington D.C. Area(2) 169 191,776 1,135 164 169,200 1,032 East total 277 253,198 914 451 317,486 704 Total 1,715 $ 1,307,786 $ 763 2,741 $ 1,950,590 $ 712 March 31,

December 31, 2025

2024 Lots Owned or Controlled: Arizona 1,962 2,099 California 10,193 10,291 Nevada 1,200 1,437 Washington 545 597 West total 13,900 14,424 Colorado 1,519 1,561 Texas 12,726 12,711 Utah 506 1,006 Central total 14,751 15,278 Carolinas(1) 4,841 5,004 Florida 252 252 Washington D.C. Area(2) 1,457 1,532 East total 6,550 6,788 Total 35,201 36,490 March 31,

December 31, 2025

2024 Lots by Ownership Type: Lots owned 16,860 16,609 Lots controlled (3) 18,341 19,881 Total 35,201 36,490 (1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina. (2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. (3) As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,711 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include zero and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 % 2024 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 720,786 100.0 % $ 918,353 100.0 % Cost of home sales 548,273 76.1 % 707,304 77.0 % Homebuilding gross margin 172,513 23.9 % 211,049 23.0 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 23,035 3.2 % 30,649 3.3 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 1,073 0.1 % 402 0.0 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 196,621 27.3 % $ 242,100 26.4 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 23.9 % 23.0 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 27.3 % 26.4 %



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Loans payable $ 267,774 $ 270,970 Senior notes 646,791 646,534 Mortgage repurchase facilities 69,586 104,098 Total debt 984,151 1,021,602 Less: mortgage repurchase facilities (69,586 ) (104,098 ) Total homebuilding debt 914,565 917,504 Stockholders’ equity 3,321,699 3,335,710 Total capital $ 4,236,264 $ 4,253,214 Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1) 21.6 % 21.6 % Total homebuilding debt $ 914,565 $ 917,504 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (812,937 ) (970,045 ) Net homebuilding debt 101,628 (52,541 ) Stockholders’ equity 3,321,699 3,335,710 Net capital $ 3,423,327 $ 3,283,169 Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2) 3.0 % (1.6 )% __________ (1) The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity. (2) The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.