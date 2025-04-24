Brera Holdings Portfolio Club Juve Stabia “The Second Team of Naples” Achieves Highest Market Value Increase in Serie B

Juve Stabia’s squad value has risen 36.9%, from €11.78M to €16.13M, as the team climbs to 5th in Serie B

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, is proud to announce that S.S. Juve Stabia S.r.l., “The Second Team of Naples” and a Brera Holdings portfolio club (“Juve Stabia”), has recorded the highest market value increase in Italy’s Serie B over the past month based on data from Transfermarkt.

Since March 15, 2025, Juve Stabia’s squad value has surged from €11.78 million to €16.13 million, representing a 36.9% increase—the largest percentage gain in Serie B during this period. This remarkable growth aligns with Juve Stabia's strong performance on the field. As of April 21, 2025, the team holds playoffs-contending 5th place in the Serie B standings, having secured 50 points from 33 matches. In their most recent match on April 13, Juve Stabia drew fourth place Cremonese 1-1 at Stadio Giovanni Zini.

“This extraordinary growth reflects both the untapped potential of Juve Stabia and Brera’s value-creation strategy in action,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. “Our focus on operational alignment, player development, and shareholder governance is already bearing fruit. We’re proud of the progress and even more excited for what lies ahead.”

Brera Holdings agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Juve Stabia on December 31, 2024, and currently holds a 38.46% ownership stake through three of four planned closings in the multi-step investment transaction. Since December, the Company has implemented its multi-club strategy to foster shared resources, talent development, and long-term performance gains across its global football portfolio. The recent Italian Football Federation (FIGC) approval of the acquisition further reinforces Brera’s commitment to transparency and institutional excellence as a publicly traded Nasdaq company.

The Company believe this milestone not only demonstrates the swift impact of Brera’s ownership but also signals Juve Stabia’s growing competitiveness on and off the pitch.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC(Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire majority stake of the corporate capital of Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition will be conducted in a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

