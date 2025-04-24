American Oncology Network to Participate in 14 Sessions at 2025 Community Oncology Alliance Annual Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing community oncology networks, today announced that it will participate in 14 speaking sessions at the 2025 Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Annual Conference. The event, themed Empower & Advocate: Independent Community Oncology, will take place April 29-30 in Orlando, Florida.





“At AON, we’re committed to supporting local practices because they bring immense value to patients and communities,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer, medical oncologist at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, and conference co-chair. “The conference theme of empowerment and advocacy aligns with our mission of improving outcomes through patient-centered care, and I look forward to hearing AON thought leaders share insights with fellow community oncology colleagues.”

AON leaders will speak on a range of topics including payer contracting, value-based care, patient advocacy, clinical trials, and mental health programs. Featured speakers include:

“AON and COA share a mission to protect and promote independent oncology,” said Alti Rahman, AON chief strategy and innovation officer and conference co-chair. “Events like this help unify our efforts and accelerate the innovations needed to improve care across the country.”

AON provides comprehensive support services to independent oncology practices, including in-house pharmacy, lab services, revenue-diversifying programs and back-office operations. By partnering with AON, physicians can focus on delivering high-quality care in their communities without relying on hospital systems or third-party providers.

AON will also exhibit at booth 207 during the conference.

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com.

