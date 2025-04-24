Havila Shipping ASA: Notice of Ordinary General Meeting 15.05.25

The Board of Directors of Havila Shipping ASA hereby gives notice of the Ordinary General Meeting.



The meeting will take place on 15 May, 2025, at 14 hours.

The meeting will be held as a digital meeeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.



The notice will be sent to shareholders, by post to the registered address in VPS, or through VPS.





Contacts:



CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722



CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment