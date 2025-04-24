Carrier Screening Market to Hit USD 11.44 Billion by 2032, Driven by DNA Sequencing Innovations and Prenatal Testing Demand – SNS Insider

Austin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by SNS Insider, the Carrier Screening Market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2023 and is expected to surge to USD 11.44 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 19.76% during the forecast period 2024 to 2032. Finding those with gene mutations linked to autosomal recessive or X-linked diseases requires carrier screening. Driven by the rising frequency of hereditary disorders, favorable government policies on genetic testing, and growing acceptance of screening as a normal treatment in reproductive healthcare, the market is fast absorbing.





The U.S. Carrier Screening Market was valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2023 and is expected to demonstrate consistent growth, with a projected CAGR of 18.26% throughout the forecast period. The heightened awareness among healthcare providers and patients, along with insurance backing for genetic testing and the involvement of prominent diagnostics companies, has played a crucial role in establishing this notable market presence. Moreover, the backing from regulatory bodies for broader screening guidelines has significantly increased demand.

Segment Insights

By Type:

Expanded carrier screening controlled the market in 2023, with 61% of the total market share. This method is notable since it can evaluate a wide range of genetic disorders independent of ethnic background or family history. Healthcare providers are increasingly advocating for expanded panels due to their comprehensive nature and improved diagnostic advantages.

It is expected that during this period, there will be considerable expansion in targeted carrier screening, especially among high-risk ethnic populations and individuals with known family histories. The evaluation of cost-effectiveness and targeted approaches for analyzing specific gene mutations continues to elevate their importance in selective screening programs.

By Medical Conditions:

With 34% of the total market share in 2023, spinal muscular atrophy represented the largest segment of the carrier screening market. The growth of newborn screening programs, targeted advocacy campaigns, and advancements in treatment choices that emphasize the critical need for early discovery can all be attributed to the observed prevalence.

Cystic Fibrosis is predicted to expand at the fastest rate during the projection period. Demand is anticipated to be significantly increased by the rising incidence of CF carriers, their inclusion in different screening procedures, and expanded panel possibilities.

By Technology:

In 2023, DNA sequencing achieved a notable 57% market share, solidifying its position as the foremost technology due to its remarkable accuracy, ability to detect rare variants, and continuous improvements in sequencing speed and cost efficiency. The integration into expanded panels has solidified its status as the favored method in modern carrier screening efforts.

Although conventional, microarray-based screening is predicted to see a notable increase by 2032 due to technology developments and its low cost in spotting common mutations in large populations.

By End-user:

Rising to 66% of the market share in 2023, laboratories became the main end-user segment. Their supremacy can be ascribed to a great capacity for testing, modern infrastructure for genome sequencing, and alliances with clinics and hospitals for sample collecting.

Hospitals are poised for significant growth due to the increasing integration of genetic services into routine clinical practices and the rising trend of developing in-house genetic testing capabilities.

Carrier Screening Market Segmentation

By Type

Expanded Carrier Screening

Targeted Disease Carrier Screening

By Medical Conditions

Cystic Fibrosis

Tay-Sachs

Gaucher Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Other

By Technology

DNA Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarrays

Other

By End-user

Hospitals

Laboratories

Physician Offices & Clinics

Other

Regional Market Trends

North America held the most share of the carrier screening market in 2023 due to factors including increased awareness, strong reimbursement programs, and the presence of top genomics companies like Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Illumina. Government-led programs, such as the support of genetic education by the U.S. CDC and the improvement of screening recommendations, continue to support market presence.

The most substantial growth is anticipated in the Asia Pacific region between 2024 and 2032. The rise in genetic illnesses, the development of healthcare investments, especially in China and India, and the rise in birth rates are expected to be major factors. In addition, growing public-private partnerships and educational programs to raise genetic awareness are promoting adoption in urban and semi-urban areas.

Recent Industry Developments

In June 2024, Illumina released DRAGEN v4.3, which enhances expanded carrier screening accuracy and efficiency by utilizing AI-driven variant calling and a pangenome reference.

In March 2024, Myriad Genetics announced the launch of Foresight Plus, a next-generation carrier screening panel with enhanced coverage for uncommon illnesses and more than 500 genes.

The Invitae Corporation introduced a quick-result, affordable carrier screening test for OB-GYN clinics in February 2024 to make it more accessible to underprivileged areas.





