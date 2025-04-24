Sofwave’s liftHD Body Contouring Applicator to Debut at the 44th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) 2025

Launch of the liftHD body applicator provides opportunity for next generation non-invasive aesthetic body treatments which improve cellulite and skin laxity appearance in order to achieve SUPERB results beyond the face

Four abstract poster presentations highlighting clinical applications and results of Sofwave’s SUPERB™ non-invasive medical aesthetic technology will also be on exhibit

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, today announced activities around the official launch of the liftHD high density body contouring handpiece at the 44th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) 2025 on energy-based medicine and science being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from April 24- 26, 2025.

Sofwave’s onsite exhibition booth will be active throughout the event, showcasing the liftHD non-invasive aesthetic body contouring applicator as well as the Sofwave family of SUPERB™ and Pure Impact™ product lines.

Mr. Louis Scafuri, Sofwave CEO, noted: “The team at Sofwave is truly looking forward to engaging with attendees at ASLMS 2025 this year. Our significant presence at this important medical meeting will be highlighted by the launch of our new liftHD body applicator. While the widespread utilization of GLP-1 medications is driving demand for lifting and toning devices, Sofwave’s Superb technology continues to flourish and is rapidly becoming the noninvasive treatment of choice for this growing number of patients. Moreover, Sofwave’s celebrity-endorsed treatments and effective product-marketing campaigns continue to garner tangible results for new and existing clinicians, providers and patients alike.”

The new body contouring applicator benefits patients by utilizing the same precise SUPERB™ pulse technology as with the SUPERB™ line of treatments but with broader, higher density controlled thermal zones resulting in less pulses per treatment, thereby reducing treatment time by ~40%.

The liftHD applicator by Sofwave is the Company’s newest applicator and provides the opportunity to deliver next generation non-invasive aesthetic body treatments which improve cellulite and skin laxity appearance to achieve SUPERB results beyond the face. This body applicator’s user-friendly, ergonomic design was specifically made to deliver fast, efficient, comfortable treatments.

SUPERB™ Treatment Technology is Not Only Different But Better than the Competition

Precise depth control – The thermal treatment zone is precisely placed between 0.5mm and 1.8 mm to stimulate natural healing and collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid production.

Optimized Energy Delivery - Optimal dermal stimulation is achieved by parallel heating the dermis to a temperature of 149-158°F for a controlled, predictable, and dermally selective treatment outcome.

Unique Broad Tissue Coverage - Seven parallel beam transducers simultaneously create large, controlled 3D cylindrical thermal zones with each pulse, resulting in optimal treatment coverage in just one 30–45-minute treatment.

In addition, clinicians continue to expand the body of clinical evidence and case studies which strongly supporting the benefits of the Sofwave™ family of products and treatments. Four abstract poster presentations will be exhibited at ASLMS 2025, and the abstract details are as follows:

Poster Presentation #1

Session: Clinical Applications (Non-CME)

Title: Treatment of Melasma Targeting Dermal-Epidermal Interactions Utilizing Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam in Asian Skin

Author: Kentaro Oku, MD

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM – 3:04 PM (ET)

Location: Tangerine Ballroom - WF2

Poster Presentation #2

Session: Clinical Applications (Non-CME)

Title: Treatment of Inflammatory Acne with High-Intensity Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam Technology

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 2:40 PM – 2:44 PM (ET)

Authors: Arielle N.B. Kauvar, MD (Presenter), Co-Author: Ruthie Amir

Poster Presentation #3

Session: Late Breaking - Clinical Applications (Non-CME)

Title: Efficacy and Safety of High-Intensity, High-Frequency, Parallel Ultrasound Beams for the Treatment of Cellulite Appearance Improvement

Authors: Anne Chapas, MD (Submitter), Pooja H. Rambhia, MD (Presenting Author)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 2:45 PM – 2:49 PM (ET)

Location: Tangerine Ballroom - WF2

Poster Presentation #4

Session: Late Breaking - Clinical Applications (Non-CME)

Title: Lifting the Philtral and Improving Peri-Oral Rhytides Appearance Using High-Intensity Ultrasound Technology

Author: Dr. Amy F. Taub

Date: Saturday April 26, 2025

Time: 3:37 PM – 3:39 PM (ET)

Location: W240AB

The Annual Conference of the American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) is the largest conference held in the United States which focuses on laser and energy-based technologies for medicine. The ASLMS Annual Conference provides a forum at which a multidisciplinary array of scientists, clinicians, residents, students, allied health professionals, and industry representatives can learn, share, investigate, and create ideas; the outcomes of which are clinical applications that can and have changed the world of patient care. For additional poster and session information please visit ASLMS at: https://aslms2025.eventscribe.net/index.asp.

About Sofwave Medical Ltd.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), to improve the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms, as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars and to improve the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms. The Company’s Pure Impact™ module uses 4th generation EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave’s products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com

