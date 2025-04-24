Global Animal Parasiticides Market to Surpass USD 18.71 Billion by 2032 Fueled by Rising Pet Ownership, Livestock Demand, and Zoonotic Disease Awareness – SNS Insider

Austin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animal Parasiticides Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to the latest research by SNS Insider, the Animal Parasiticides Market was valued at USD 10.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.71 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The Animal Parasiticides Market is growing strongly due to increased pet adoption, increased livestock production, and increased awareness of zoonotic diseases. The growth in veterinary healthcare and the demand for efficient parasite control products are fueling innovation. The market is also driven by government policies and increased spending on animal health. Asia Pacific is proving to be a profitable region because of growing animal husbandry and strengthening veterinary infrastructure.





The U.S. Animal Parasiticides Market was estimated at USD 1.88 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.34 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The United States dominates the animal parasiticides market in North America because of its sophisticated veterinary healthcare infrastructure and high pet ownership rates. The country is aided by heavy investment in animal health and the presence of industry giants such as Zoetis and Elanco.

Key Animal Parasiticides Companies Profiled in the Report

Boehringer Ingelheim (NexGard, Ivomec)

Zoetis Inc. (Revolution, Simparica)

Elanco Animal Health (Interceptor Plus, Credelio)

Merck Animal Health (Bravecto, Panacur)

Bayer Animal Health (Advantage, Seresto)

Ceva Santé Animale (Vectra 3D, Milbemax)

Virbac (Effitix, Iverhart Max)

Vetoquinol (Drontal, Clomicalm)

Norbrook Laboratories (Eprizero, Paramectin)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (Methimazole, Selgian)

KRKA (Fypryst, Milprazon)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Aviax, Stafac)

SeQuent Scientific Ltd. (Fiprosit, Endex)

Neogen Corporation (StandGuard, Prozap)

Huvepharma (Tilmovet, Monovet)

Bimeda Inc. (Bimectin, Equimax)

Ourofino Saúde Animal (Biocid, Master LP)

Zydus Animal Health (Anashield, Vermiplex)

HIPRA (EVALON, Suiseng)

Ceva-Brovel (Brovatol, PetArmor)

Animal Parasiticides Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 10.80 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 18.71 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.32% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights:

By Product Type, the Ectoparasiticides Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the ectoparasiticides segment dominated the animal parasiticides market with a 43.26% market share because of its extensive application in managing external parasites such as fleas, ticks, and lice, which are common among companion and livestock animals. The products are in great demand for their simplicity of application, quick action, and wide-spectrum activity. The increasing population of pets, greater awareness of ectoparasite-borne diseases, and greater adoption of spot-on and topical treatments further accelerated this segment's leadership. Moreover, enhanced formulations and the availability of over-the-counter versions helped the segment gain greater penetration and usage.

By Animal Type, Livestock Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the livestock segment dominated the animal parasiticides market because of the high demand for meat, dairy, and other animal-based products worldwide. Parasite control is necessary for ensuring herd health, enhancing productivity, and food safety. Governments and private industries are investing in livestock health to address increasing food security needs. Additionally, big farm operations and the constant exposure of animals to parasitic infections fuel the demand for regular parasiticidal treatments, cementing the segment's leadership in both developed and emerging farm-based economies.

By Distribution Channel, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the veterinary hospitals & clinics segment dominated the animal parasiticides market with a 58.30% market share because of the growing demand for professional veterinary treatment and correct diagnosis before treatment. These centers are reliable sources for prescribing and administering parasiticides, with proper use and adherence. Growing pet ownership, particularly in urban regions, has resulted in increased clinic footfall for regular checkups and parasite control. Also, the ease of access to a wide array of parasiticidal products, combined with veterinary expertise, consolidates clinics and hospitals as the main channel of safe and efficient parasite control options.

Animal Parasiticides Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Ectoparasiticides

Endoparasiticides

Endectocides

By Animal Type:

Companion Dogs Cats Others (Rabbits, Ferrets, etc.)

Livestock Bovine Porcine Ovine Poultry Others (Donkey, Goats, etc.)



By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmacies

E-commerce

Others (pet stores, etc.)

Regional Highlights:

Asia Pacific Dominates the Animal Parasiticides Market, North America Expected to Register Fastest Growth

Asia Pacific dominated the Animal Parasiticides Market with a 42.12% market share in 2023, mainly because of its huge livestock base, increasing demand for food products of animal origin, and rising awareness about animal health. China, India, and Australia have experienced considerable advancements in veterinary care and increasing investments in livestock health. Moreover, rising government support for agricultural growth and disease control initiatives also supports regional market leadership. The region's suitability for parasitic infestations also enhances the demand for parasiticides, fueling constant product demand.

The animal parasiticides market is expected to register the fastest growth in North America in the forecast period, with the driver being an increase in pet ownership and increased expenditure on companion animal healthcare. The region has a robust market presence of dominant players, rigorous veterinary care, and rising applications of sophisticated parasiticidal medications. Rising concern regarding zoonotic diseases and strict regulatory mechanisms favoring animal health are additionally driving demand, and thus, North America is an increasingly growing market.





