HUMAN Launches Ad Click Defense, Empowering Platforms with Advanced Click Validation

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity company committed to safeguarding every step of the customer’s online journey by defending against bots, fraud, and digital risk, announced today the launch of Ad Click Defense for ad tech platforms including DSPs, retail media networks and walled gardens. This new solution helps advertising platforms protect revenue and maintain advertiser trust by allowing them to detect and filter invalid clicks that would otherwise compromise campaign performance and measurement.

LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, has expanded its integration with HUMAN to include Ad Click Defense, enhancing the advertiser experience across the LinkedIn Audience Network by helping verify performance metrics represent only valid clicks. This integration complements LinkedIn’s first-party protections against invalid clicks, underscoring their commitment to maintaining the highest-quality standards for advertiser campaigns on the LinkedIn Audience Network. With digital ad spend and advertiser expectations continuing to grow, platforms face mounting pressure to ensure every click represents genuine user engagement. HUMAN’s Ad Click Defense addresses this challenge by leveraging real-time behavioral analysis at the time of the click.

“In today's performance-driven advertising landscape, marketers need to know their budgets are driving genuine engagement,” said Jay Benach, GM Media Security at HUMAN. “Our Ad Click Defense solution analyzes then empowers platforms to filter click and touch events at the transaction level, rather than broadly clustering and merely labelling them as suspicious. This solution reinforces our commitment to supporting a fraud-free digital ecosystem, which now extends to many unique and additional platforms, especially those that exclusively offer high-performance click traffic.”

Unlike alternative solutions that rely solely on device signals or landing page activity, HUMAN's approach to identifying invalid clicks analyzes actual click behavior in real-time with proprietary detection technology. As users engage with advertisements, Ad Click Defense identifies subtle indicators of both sophisticated (SIVT) and general (GIVT) invalid click traffic. This precise differentiation is essential for platforms to filter out fraudulent traffic accurately while preserving genuine user engagement.

"Embracing new solutions that help validate results is essential for advertisers to prove ROI," said Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product at LinkedIn. “Our continued work with HUMAN reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with reliable metrics to help them reach and engage decision makers with confidence and drive meaningful business results.”

The solution's key capabilities include:

Advanced protection based on real-time behavioral analysis of the click or touch event, supported by 400+ detection algorithms across the HUMAN Defense Platform

Detection and classification of both sophisticated (SIVT) and general (GIVT) invalid clicks or touch events

Continuous monitoring and protection against emerging click fraud schemes through analysis of attack patterns across 3 billion internet-connected devices monthly



By validating clicks with behavioral analysis, advertising platforms can now filter invalid or manipulated interactions, ensuring that performance metrics reflect valid clicks. Ad Click Defense adds to HUMAN's comprehensive protection for ad tech platforms, providing advertisers with confidence that their campaigns are protected at every stage from sophisticated fraud.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a leading cybersecurity company committed to protecting the integrity of the digital world. We verify that digital interactions, transactions, and connections are authentic, secure, and human. The Human Defense Platform safeguards the entire customer journey with high-fidelity decision-making that defends against bots, fraud, and digital threats. Each week, HUMAN verifies 20 trillion digital interactions, providing unparalleled telemetry data to enable rapid, effective responses to even the most sophisticated threats. Recognized by our customers as a G2 Leader, HUMAN continues to set the standard in cybersecurity. For more information please visit www.humansecurity.com

