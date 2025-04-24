Cloudastructure Executives Recognized for Excellence at the American Business Awards®

PALO ALTO, CA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) Cloudastructure, the groundbreaking AI surveillance company transforming property security, is proud to announce that CEO James McCormick has been awarded the Silver Stevie® for Maverick of the Year in Business Services at the 2025 American Business Awards. In addition, the Company’s senior leadership team including; CFO Greg Smitherman, CRO Lauren OBrien, and CTO Gregory Rayzman – earned the Gold Stevie® for Achievement in Management, Computer Software. These national honors recognize the team’s daring vision, technical innovation, and strategic execution, key factors that have propelled Cloudastructure from startup to a successful Nasdaq listing.

The American Business Awards are recognized as one of the premier business awards programs in the United States. Open to all organizations operating within the U.S. – whether public or private, for-profit or non-profit, large or small – the program attracts thousands of entries each year. In 2025, more than 3,600 companies submitted nominations to what are known as “The Stevies®.” Winners are selected by a panel of over 250 industry professionals.

The judges’ praise for James McCormick’s leadership was nothing short of effusive. In awarding him the Silver Stevie® for Maverick of the Year, the panel lauded his innovative and resilient approach to guiding Cloudastructure through rapid growth and industry challenges.

“James McCormick embodies the essence of a ‘maverick’—an innovative, fearless, and purpose-driven leader, redefining a path towards success for a startup company,” noted one judge. Another highlighted his “truly remarkable story of leadership and resilience,” citing his ability to demonstrate “exceptional 'maverick' qualities.” Judges also commended Mr. McCormick’s strategic mindset calling it, “a great story of how you solve challenges and take the company sky high.”

Judges were equally enthusiastic in their assessment of Cloudastructure’s senior leadership team. Their comments celebrated the team’s collective resilience, strategic execution, and ability to deliver outstanding results in the face of significant challenges.

“This is a compelling story of grit, leadership, and resourcefulness under extreme pressure. The Cloudastructure team overcame significant barriers—funding constraints, legal legacy challenges, and operational scale—to achieve a direct listing on Nasdaq. The outcomes are impressive-183% sales growth, 75% cost reduction, $6.3 million in capital raised.” Another judge called the recognition, “an exceptional demonstration of management team resilience and execution,” while others praised them for, “a highly impressive accomplishment and an excellent example of entrepreneurial perseverance and leadership in the tech sector.”

CEO and Maverick of the Year winner, James McCormick, shared his appreciation, “I want to thank the judges at the American Business Awards for these incredible honors, it is truly unbelievable. Most importantly, I especially want to thank our amazing team at Cloudastructure. None of this would be possible without each and every one of you. These awards are a testament to the courage, commitment, and belief that every member of this company has shown. Today, Cloudastructure is not only redefining cloud-based AI security, we are also blazing a trail for the next-generation of tech startups.”

“Our journey to Nasdaq wasn’t just about raising capital,” said CRO and Achievement in Management winner Lauren OBrien. “It was about proving that a mission-driven, underdog startup can outmaneuver industry giants through relentless innovation, unshakable grit, and a deep commitment to our customers.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com.

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

