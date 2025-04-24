Socially Determined and Acentra Health Partner to Advance Whole Person, Whole Population Healthcare through Enhanced Analytics

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socially Determined, a social risk analytics and solutions company leading the integration of health and social care, and Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for its government and commercial healthcare clients and the populations they serve, have partnered to deliver the power of data, raw computing, and AI analytics to help state healthcare agencies more accurately predict and target interventions that improve health outcomes for individuals and communities, and reduce program costs.

The partnership allows Acentra Health to leverage Socially Determined’s nationwide access to proprietary advanced social risk data and derived risk scores to extract deeper insights from Medicaid claims data. This data access further advances Acentra Health’s AI and analytics infrastructure, enabling the company to deliver a repeatable process of real-time intelligence and analysis that further promotes population health.

“Integrating social risk data into Acentra Health’s enterprise analytics represents a major step forward in addressing the entire spectrum of social-clinical factors that drive health outcomes,” said Trenor Williams, MD, CEO and Co-founder, Socially Determined. “We’re pleased to partner with Acentra Health in accelerating their efforts to bring a novel analytics approach to the state marketplace for their clients.”

A Wholistic Data Model Accelerates the Analytic Impact

Acentra Health’s approach to delivering a “whole person, whole population” analytics model combines nationwide community risk factors, individual social risk data, and state-based claims analytics into a wholistic health informatics model. This combination enables deeper insights into the complex factors that influence health outcomes, going well beyond understanding gleaned from traditional claims analysis. Fueled by Acentra Health’s advanced analytics and AI infrastructure, this 360-degree view empowers healthcare providers with actionable information to determine their next best action for socio-clinically susceptible groups, delivering measurable impact across diverse populations.

Through this partnership, Acentra Health will enhance its existing solutions by integrating Socially Determined’s nationwide social risk data with its analytics offerings, allowing for:

Precise Identification of High-Risk Cohorts: Enabling states to target interventions that improve outcomes for individuals and cohorts at the highest risk levels.





Expansion of Whole Person Integrated Care: Supporting analysis and prediction of differences in cost, quality, and outcomes using a 360-degree view of person and community data.





Evolved Decision-Making: Empowering public sector agencies with an advanced, efficient process to enable data-driven strategies that improve member health outcomes.





“Our partnership with Socially Determined adds critical context to our clinical insights, strengthening our AI and predictive analytics models,” said Sean Harrison, Chief AI and Analytics Officer, Acentra Health. “By enriching Medicaid data with social risk factors, we’re helping states move from reactive care to proactive, targeted interventions that improve outcomes and reduce costs across populations.”

Acentra Health serves as a trusted partner to healthcare agencies in 46 states. Its experience with Medicaid claims data spans more than 140 million lives today and the company’s three decades of work delivering solutions and services supporting Medicaid beneficiaries.

About Socially Determined

Socially Determined is revolutionizing the integration of health and social care through cutting-edge social risk analytics. Its SocialScape® platform, social risk data, and innovative solutions enable health systems, plans, and other risk-bearing organizations to manage risk, improve outcomes, and advance health equity at scale. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Socially Determined has been recognized as one of the 15 most promising healthcare companies by Fierce Healthcare. For more information, follow Socially Determined on LinkedIn or visit SociallyDetermined.com .

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

