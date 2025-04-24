Course of the Annual General Meeting

Tivoli A/S held the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 24 April 2025.



The annual report was approved, including the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute a dividend of 25% of the result after tax, corresponding to DKK 30.9 million, which corresponds to DKK 5.4 per share for a shareholding of a nominal value of DKK 10.

The following proposals from the Board of Directors were adopted:

Authorization of the Board of Directors to let the company acquire own shares

The remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2025

The proposal from shareholder Kjeld Pedersen Mørch that shareholders with 50 shares can have access to a Tivoli Pass, valid for one person, was not adopted.

The remuneration report was approved.

The current members of the Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting, Tom Knutzen, Claus Gregersen and Marie Nipper, were re-elected. Jesper Nygård was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

At the proposal of the Board of Directors, Deloitte was elected auditor, and it was approved that Deloitte's duties also include the provision of a statement on sustainability reporting in the management report.

At the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors elected Tom Knutzen as chairman and Jesper Nygård as deputy chairman.

Best regards

Susanne Mørch Koch

CEO



Contactperson: Head of press, Torben Plank tlf. 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk

