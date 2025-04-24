RTI Unveils Connext AI, Revolutionizing Physical AI System Development

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the software framework company for physical AI systems, today announced Connext® AI : a suite of LLM-powered tools designed to build robust, scalable real-time systems. By integrating AI with the Connext software customers know and trust, RTI is setting the standard for advancing the future of physical AI system development. Connext AI adds intelligent assistance to tools for design, coding, and debugging. Connext AI accelerates time to market, streamlines workflows, and enhances system reliability like never before.

Uniquely, this AI platform is built on decades of RTI experience including thousands of pages of documentation, code repositories, numerous use cases, and data models with over 3,000 types. Connext AI is custom-designed to read User Manuals, API documentation, code examples, and much more to provide the best possible information via today's top LLM.

The Connext AI suite is available today with its first three capabilities: the Connext AI Chatbot (a 24/7 Chatbot for instant responses to product questions), a Github Copilot extension for Visual Studio Code, and new AI-powered features in System Designer for streamlined configuration. Connext users can rely on the same Connext solution proven in real-world systems today, now enhanced with AI to quickly deliver critical information, ready-to-use code snippets, and complete project setups.

“In the age of AI, relevance hinges on speed,” said Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI. “Connext AI enables much faster development of data-centric architectures for intelligent and autonomous system builders. We now offer an intelligent assistant that seamlessly accelerates development, providing developers—both novice and expert—with an on-demand Connext specialist, placing RTI’s deep expertise right at their fingertips."

Connext has long been a cornerstone for building modular systems, and now, AI integration significantly amplifies its capabilities. Recognizing the challenges of design and implementation, Connext AI automates key aspects like data model and code generation which allows developers to maximize the potential of RTI products and focus solely on innovation.

The AI-Powered Chatbot provides immediate troubleshooting, FAQs, and guidance, ensuring developers get real-time support. System Designer delivers streamlined system configuration and design by using best practices to generate code and data models, greatly reducing manual effort. The Copilot Extension offers AI-assisted coding seamlessly integrated with Visual Studio, providing intelligent recommendations and auto-generating code for faster, error-free development. All three of these capabilities are powered by the same underlying platform purpose-built for autonomy: Connext AI.

Connext AI is available today as part of the Connext product suite. Discover how Connext AI accelerates real-time systems development and enhances development workflows. Learn more here .

About RTI