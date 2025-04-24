Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size Set to Exceed USD 59.52 Bn by 2034 - Aging Population and Dental Tourism Drive Market Expansion

Ottawa, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cosmetic dentistry market size is currently valued at more than USD 28.48 billion and is estimated to be worth approximately USD 59.52 billion by 2034. The growing focus on beauty and beauty standards is driving the cosmetic dentistry market. The North America market size was valued at USD 9.01 billion in 2024 and is growing at a double-digit CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Highlights:

The global cosmetic dentistry market size was valued at USD 26.54 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to reach USD 59.52 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.53% from 2025 to 2034.

The China market has experienced significant growth of 9.6%, reaching a valuation of USD 5.95 billion.

The dental systems and equipment segment held the largest market share of 21.94% in 2024.

The dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the major market share of 67.87% in 2024.

North America dominated the global market with the biggest market share of 33.93% in 2024.

The orthodontic braces segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2034.



Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Revenue (USD Million), By Product, 2022 to 2024

Product 2022 2023 2024 Dental Systems and Equipment 5,154.2 5,470.6 5,823.2 Dental Implants 3,998.9 4,272.4 4,577.7 Dental Crowns and Bridges 2,314.2 2,464.8 2,632.8 Dental Veneer 1,924.5 2,051.6 2,193.4 Orthodontic Braces 3,025.6 3,262.5 3,528.2 Bonding Agents 2,635.9 2,826.5 3,039.8 Inlays and Onlays 1,580.4 1,684.3 1,800.3 Whitening 2,544.8 2,735.8 2,949.0



Cosmetic Dentistry Market Overview

Cosmetic dentistry encompasses any dental operations that are done to make teeth seem better. Inlays and onlays, teeth bonding, teeth whitening, dental implants, and dental prostheses are all examples of cosmetic dentistry operations. Malocclusions, misaligned and crowded teeth, jaw alignment, and other issues are the main goals of these therapies. Equipment utilized in the aforementioned cosmetic dentistry operations, including dental imaging equipment, dental lasers, handpieces, curing light devices, and consumables, are all part of the cosmetic market.

In the upcoming years, the cosmetic dentistry market is anticipated to expand dramatically due to reasons including the rising incidence of edentulism and dental malocclusion as well as the public's increased emphasis on appearance. The number of orthodontic, prosthetic, implant, and teeth-whitening operations is rising as a result of this trend. Furthermore, innovations like the launch of cutting-edge items are propelling market expansion.

In August 2024, Prestige Dentistry announced the launch of its expansion of advanced services including cosmetic, restorative, and preventive services in its state-of-the-art dental office at Prairieville, Louisiana.

Danaher Corporation, one of the leading companies in the cosmetic dentistry market works in coordination with Envista Holdings Corporation. However, Envista Holdings Corporation comprises three operating companies within Danaher's Dental segment namely Nobel Biocare Systems, KaVo Kerr, and Ormco. These companies provided a benchmark in dental implants, equipment, and orthodontics.

Also Read: Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market Size Forecast: From USD 146.19 Billion in 2024 to USD 566.22 Billion by 2034 at 14.50% CAGR

Latest Innovations by the Leading Market Players Across the Product Portfolio in 2024

Growth Factors in the Cosmetic Dentistry Market

Consumer awareness : With the growing usage of the internet and social networking sights, people are becoming more aware of various cosmetic dentistry procedures. Various influencers promote clinics and laboratories for cosmetic dentistry, which has increased the usage of dental services .

: With the growing usage of the internet and social networking sights, people are becoming more aware of various cosmetic dentistry procedures. Various influencers promote clinics and laboratories for cosmetic dentistry, which has . Growing focus on aesthetics : Birth defects, accidents, consumption of tobacco, and beauty standards are some of the reasons why people want cosmetic dentistry procedures. To become aesthetically pleasing, people opt for different procedures.

: Birth defects, accidents, consumption of tobacco, and beauty standards are some of the reasons why people want cosmetic dentistry procedures. To become aesthetically pleasing, people opt for different procedures. Technological advancements : With research and innovation, companies are developing technologically advanced tools and equipment with better software, AI automation, and other features. Such advances improve the overall treatment and consumer satisfaction.

: With research and innovation, companies are developing technologically advanced tools and equipment with better software, automation, and other features. Such advances improve the overall treatment and consumer satisfaction. Growing medical tourism : Certain countries provide better and cost-effective options for cosmetic dentistry due to which various people travel to other countries for the treatment. In recent years, due to a rise in awareness and disposal income, people have opted for medical tourism .

: Certain countries provide better and cost-effective options for cosmetic dentistry due to which various people travel to other countries for the treatment. In recent years, due to a rise in awareness and disposal income, people have opted for . Rise in disposal income: Due to the rise in disposal income, people are becoming more open to opting for cosmetic dentistry because they are able to afford it.



Also Read: Cosmetic Surgery Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 80.07 Billion in 2024 to USD 160.47 Billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 7.20%

Opportunities in the Cosmetic Dentistry Market

In November 2024 , in order to market its dental treatment solutions based on nanorobotics, the IISc-incubated deep tech business secured $1.2 million in its initial fundraising round, which was headed by Pi Ventures. The business intends to start human trials in 2025 and is creating magnetically operated nanorobots that can cure dental hypersensitivity in ten minutes.

, in order to market its dental treatment solutions based on nanorobotics, the IISc-incubated deep tech business secured $1.2 million in its initial fundraising round, which was headed by Pi Ventures. The business intends to start human trials in 2025 and is creating magnetically operated nanorobots that can cure dental hypersensitivity in ten minutes. In August 2024 , the highest investment ever made in dental artificial intelligence (AI) was recently revealed by Pearl, a global leader in dental AI solutions, which said it had secured US$58 million (€53.4 million)* in the second round of funding for growing its operations. The business intends to use this financing to expedite its goal of improving dental patient care in areas including insurance claim approvals, dental education, and patient treatment planning.

, the highest investment ever made in dental artificial intelligence (AI) was recently revealed by Pearl, a global leader in dental AI solutions, which said it had secured US$58 million (€53.4 million)* in the second round of funding for growing its operations. The business intends to use this financing to expedite its goal of improving dental patient care in areas including insurance claim approvals, dental education, and patient treatment planning. In May 2024 , Flossy , the first pay-as-you-go discount dental solution company, announced that it has secured major investment from Forecast Labs, a consumer venture group within Comcast NBCUniversal, to expand an affordable dental care reach. Forecast Labs has put a mark on working with leading healthcare and fintech companies like Public.com, Nurx, and Acorns. The current investors like TTV Capital and The Family Fund and the new investor known as B Capital also participated in this initiative.

, , the first pay-as-you-go discount dental solution company, announced that it has secured major investment from Forecast Labs, a consumer venture group within Comcast NBCUniversal, to expand an affordable dental care reach. Forecast Labs has put a mark on working with leading healthcare and fintech companies like Public.com, Nurx, and Acorns. The current investors like TTV Capital and The Family Fund and the new investor known as B Capital also participated in this initiative. In February 2024, GTCR announced a strategic investment in 7to7 Dental company which is completed through a management partnership with Kelly McCrann, Avryo Health Services, LLC ("Avryo Healthcare"). This step-up initiative was also supported through a partnership with Justin Coke, Chief Executive Officer, and Tiffany Winburn, DMD, Chief Clinical Officer who owns the ownership of the company.

Also Read: Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Size to Reach USD 266.45 Million by 2034 | CAGR 5.67% Forecast (2025–2034) with Regional Insights and Trend Analysis

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics CAGR 2025 to 2034 8.53% Market Size in 2024 USD 26.54 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 28.48 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 59.52 Billion China Market Size USD 2.40 Billion in 2024 Japan Market Size USD 1.45 Billion in 2024 India Market Size USD 1.25 Billion in 2024 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Year 2025 to 2034 Historic Year 2020 to 2023 Segments Covered Product, End User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered 3M Company, J. Morita Corp., Brasseler USA, IvoclarVivadent AG, BIOLASE Inc., 3Shape A/S, GC Corporation, Runyes Medical Instrument, DentalEZ Inc., Henry Schein, Dentsply International Inc., VATECH, Straumann Holdings AG, Millennium Dental, Technologies Inc., Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., Align Technology, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Planmeca Oy, Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Regional Outlook:

How Big is the U.S. Cosmetic Dentistry Market?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. cosmetic dentistry market size was valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach around USD 8.88 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% from 2025 to 2034.

Well Established Healthcare Sector: North America Dominated the Market

North America held the largest share of the cosmetic dentistry market in 2024. Driven by strong consumer demand, technology breakthroughs, and a strong healthcare infrastructure. Recent data indicates that the area holds a significant market share, supported by the local population's increasing inclination for cosmetic dentistry procedures. Due to a cultural emphasis on oral wellness and aesthetics, the U.S. tops the world in the number of cosmetic dentistry treatments performed each year.

The market is growing due to a number of factors, including rising disposable incomes, more knowledge of dental care, and improvements in treatment methods. North America's significance is further influenced by the existence of important market participants, substantial R&D efforts, and advantageous reimbursement practices. North America is predicted to maintain its dominant position in the market as it develops due to advancements in dental technology and growing patient preferences for less invasive procedures.

California, the United States:

The Cosmetic Dentistry Grants present in California provide the Cosmetic Dentistry Grant Program which is funded by the Oral Aesthetic Advocacy Group Inc. and provided with revenues obtained from marketing, quality control programs (advocacy programs), and the sale of research. This grant is used by dental practitioners to ensure improved efficiency and profitability in their dental practices.



Chicago, the United States:

According to the American Dental Association (ADA), dental offices have generated $478 billion of annual economic impact in the U.S. in 2024. However, dental offices support 2.5 million jobs in the U.S. economy each year.



dental offices have generated of annual economic impact in the U.S. in 2024. However, dental offices support jobs in the U.S. economy each year. In 2024, the American Dental Association (ADA) reported $2.4 million of average annual economic impact per dentist per year. However, the ADA also proclaimed that every 1 job in a dental office creates 1.4 additional jobs in other sectors of the economy.



Also Read: Global Natural Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size to Reach USD 1,718.34 Million by 2034 | CAGR 7.33% Forecast (2024–2034)

Awareness of Cosmetic Procedures: Asian Countries to Boom Rapidly

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing cosmetic dentistry market during the forecast period. Countries like China, India, and Japan are major contributors to this trend, which is driven by increased disposable incomes, expanded healthcare facilities, and a growing awareness of dental aesthetics. Statistics show significant growth. The market is growing because of the region's sizable population and changing cultural perceptions of dental care.

Further driving market expansion in the Asia Pacific are developments in dental technology and procedures as well as an increase in cosmetic dentistry offices and practices. The need for surgeries like veneers, orthodontics, and teeth whitening is growing as more people want to improve the appearance of their smiles. This dynamic environment highlights Asia Pacific's rise to prominence as a major global industrial growth hub, with the potential to significantly alter the dynamics of the sector in the years to come.

In October 2024 , with more than 70% of the population in India suffering from oral disorders, a worldwide campaign was started to address the problem and fortify health systems so that everyone has access to high-quality, reasonably priced oral health care. The percentage of Indians with severe periodontal (gum) disease is about sixteen percent.

, with more than 70% of the population in India suffering from oral disorders, a worldwide campaign was started to address the problem and fortify health systems so that everyone has access to high-quality, reasonably priced oral health care. The percentage of Indians with severe periodontal (gum) disease is about sixteen percent. With age-adjusted rates as high as 20 per 100,000 population, oral cancer makes up more than 30% of all malignancies in India. In order to guarantee that the interventions are long-lasting and effective, the CORE project places a strong emphasis on capacity building, genuine community participation, and reaching out to the most vulnerable people.

In January 2025, Pearl announced its plan to raise the largest venture financing round in dental AI which is the global expansion in Europe, Asia, and Canada. Pearl has celebrated its transformative year of growth, innovation, and expansion in dental AI.



Also Read: Cosmetic Pigments Market Valued at USD 815.72 Billion in 2024, Projected to Nearly Double by 2034 at 8.2% CAGR

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Segmentation Outlook



By Product Outlook:

The dental systems and equipment segment held the largest share of the cosmetic dentistry market in 2024.

Computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing, or CAD/CAM, systems are commonly used 3D technologies in cosmetic dentistry to improve the design and fabrication of dental restorations. New products, procedures, and technology have also been important in the cosmetic dentistry revolution. The market for cosmetic dentistry is expanding because of the development of advanced CAD/CAM technology, intraoral scanners, and complex 3D imaging tools.

By End-use Outlook:

The dental hospitals & clinics segment dominated the cosmetic dentistry market in 2024.





For patients seeking a variety of dental treatments, including cosmetic operations, dental clinics, and hospitals serve as the main points of contact. Dental hospitals are a handy option for customers wishing to improve their smile since they provide a wide range of dental procedures and modern facilities. They provide a wide range of cosmetic procedures, including veneers, orthodontics, dental bonding, and teeth whitening. The dental laboratories segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

Custom dental prostheses, veneers, crowns, and other restorations must be manufactured by dental laboratories in accordance with the guidelines given by clinicians and dentists. Furthermore, patients are guaranteed to obtain superior, personalized cosmetic upgrades thanks to the cooperation of dental labs and dental specialists.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Top Companies

3M Company

J. Morita Corp.

Brasseler USA

IvoclarVivadent AG

BIOLASE Inc.

3Shape A/S

GC Corporation

Runyes Medical Instrument

DentalEZ Inc.

Henry Schein

Dentsply International Inc.

VATECH

Straumann Holdings AG

Millennium Dental Technologies Inc.

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Align Technology

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.



Cosmetic dentistry has grown in recent years due to changing aesthetic standards. A lot of companies are developing new procedures, devices, and equipment to cater to the growing demand of consumers.

What is Going Around the Globe?



In March 2024 , the greatest investment in artificial intelligence for dentistry to date, totaling $53.2 million, was announced today by Overjet, the global leader in dental AI. It raises Overjet's valuation to $550 million and takes its overall investment to about $133 million.

, the greatest investment in artificial intelligence for dentistry to date, totaling $53.2 million, was announced today by Overjet, the global leader in dental AI. It raises Overjet's valuation to $550 million and takes its overall investment to about $133 million. In January 2024 , the investment office of well-known public markets investor Ashish Kacholia and 360 ONE Asset led a $16 million round for the dermatological and dentistry solutions business makeO.

, the investment office of well-known public markets investor Ashish Kacholia and 360 ONE Asset led a $16 million round for the dermatological and dentistry solutions business makeO. In November 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) organized its first Global Oral Health Meeting in collaboration with the Government of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand. In this meeting, the WHO member states declared the adoption of the “Bangkok Declaration – No Health Without Oral Health: Towards Universal Health Coverage for Oral Health by 2030”.



The Cosmetic Dentistry Market categorizes into the following segments and subsegments:



By Product

Dental Systems & Equipment Instrument Delivery Systems Dental Chairs Dental Handpieces Light Curing Equipment Dental Scaling Units Dental CAM/CAD Systems Dental Lasers Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Implants

Dental Crowns & Bridges

Dental Veneer

Orthodontic Braces Clear Aligners Others

Bonding Agents

Inlays & Onlays

Whitening

By End User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental laboratories

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

