Camfil Illustrates the Importance of Pressure Drop in Air Filtration Through Real-World Success Stories

Riverdale, NJ, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration solutions, has released an insightful new resource illustrating the impact of low-pressure drop filtration on facility performance, energy efficiency, and long-term cost savings. The comprehensive resource is now available online and targets facilities managers and engineers seeking sustainable and efficient solutions for HVAC systems.

The resource incorporates real-world success stories from critical environments with varying air quality needs, including healthcare, education, and manufacturing facilities. These examples showcase how Camfil’s low-pressure drop air filters improve indoor air quality (IAQ), conserve energy, reduce operational costs, and promote sustainability in diverse applications.

Mark Davidson, Camfil's Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials, emphasizes the tangible benefits of these solutions. “Facilities across various sectors have documented significant improvements in performance, energy use, and costs by adopting Camfil’s low-pressure drop air filtration solutions," he explains, "The examples we provide cover a wide array of applications, including hospitals, universities, EV manufacturing plants, data centers, and other critical facilities, all of which illustrate how reduced pressure drop translates to tangible benefits in efficiency, IAQ, and sustainability."

Key Takeaways from the Resource:

Energy Efficiency : Low-pressure drop filters help reduce HVAC energy consumption by minimizing the resistance to airflow, which directly lowers the workload on fans and motors. This efficiency can lead to energy savings of 30% or higher in sectors such as healthcare and data centers.

: Low-pressure drop filters help reduce HVAC energy consumption by minimizing the resistance to airflow, which directly lowers the workload on fans and motors. This efficiency can lead to energy savings of 30% or higher in sectors such as healthcare and data centers. Cost Savings : Facilities using Camfil filters have documented extended filter lifespans, fewer replacements, reduced labor for maintenance, and significant energy cost reductions.

: Facilities using Camfil filters have documented extended filter lifespans, fewer replacements, reduced labor for maintenance, and significant energy cost reductions. Sustainability : By cutting energy usage, Camfil’s filters also support green initiatives by lowering carbon emissions and aiding organizations in meeting sustainability and LEED targets.

: By cutting energy usage, Camfil’s filters also support green initiatives by lowering carbon emissions and aiding organizations in meeting sustainability and LEED targets. Maintained Air Quality: High-efficiency, low-resistance filters deliver consistent ventilation rates and maintain optimal IAQ, essential for critical applications such as hospitals and cleanrooms.

The new resource serves as a practical guide for facilities teams aiming to implement or optimize HVAC systems with high-performance filters. Additionally, real-world data reinforce the measurable advantages for decision-makers prioritizing performance, cost-effectiveness, and environmental stewardship.

Read the full article to find out how facilities in your industry benefited from low-pressure drop air filters.

