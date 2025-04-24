YourUpdateTV speaks with Rails to Trails Conservancy: Spring into Nature - Top 5 Reasons to Hit the Trails

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With spring in full bloom, it’s time to answer the call of the great outdoors! Recently Vice President of Communications at Rails to Trails Conservancy, Brandi Horton, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to highlight hidden-gem trails and share compelling reasons to explore them this season, just in time for Celebrate Trails Day.

Rails to Trails Conservancy, the nation’s largest trail, walking and biking advocacy organization, is calling on people across the country to get outside on trails this spring to celebrate the many ways that trails and connected trail networks make a difference in people’s lives.

Central to the organization’s call to action is Celebrate Trails Day , hosted on April 26, 2025, with events planned nationwide that showcase the direct impact that trails deliver to people and places—inspiring more people to make trails, walking and biking part of their everyday lives while sending a clear message that trails are essential infrastructure for America.

“Celebrate Trails Day is more than a day outside,” said Brandi Horton, RTC’s vice president of communications. “It is a day of joy and action. An opportunity to come together to celebrate America’s trails and the ways they uplift our country’s economy, health and quality of life. When we show up on trails, we’re making clear that these spaces are vital.”

Here are five reasons to get outside on trails this spring, and on Celebrate Trails Day, says RTC:

“Springtime is one of the best seasons for outside adventures with milder weather across the country. On Celebrate Trails Day, hundreds of events will take place to inspire everyone to get active outside on trails,” said Horton. “This spring, while we’re outside doing our favorite things on the trail—enjoying nature, birdwatching, hiking, biking, or taking an afternoon with our families—remember that when we spend time in these spaces we send an important message that trails are essential.”

Find ideas and tips for getting outside and photo content for use with credit to RTC, visit RTC’s Celebrate Trails Day website and follow #CelebrateTrails on social media.

About Brandi Horton

Brandi Horton serves as RTC’s vice president of communications, where she amplifies the joy and impact that trails deliver to build the public and political support needed to create, connect and maintain the nation’s trail networks. She is passionate about the role of collaboration and partnership in creating meaningful and lasting impact for people and places, designing and implementing campaigns that support ambitious goals around community development, equity and inclusion, and quality of life. Brandi lives in Arlington, Virginia, with her family, where she regularly frequents the Four Mile Run and W&OD trails en route to work, the playground, and little league games.

About Rails to Trails Conservancy

Rails to Trails Conservancy (RTC), the nation’s largest trails organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong. RTC is dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike and be active outdoors. Connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Celebrate Trails Day

Celebrate Trails Day is the annual celebration of the spring trail season, recognized on the fourth Saturday in April. The national day of celebration is organized by Rails to Trails Conservancy, the country's largest trails, walking and biking advocacy organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong. Follow #CelebrateTrails on social media for updates.

