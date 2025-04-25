23/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 23 / 2025
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 25 April 2025


Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with fixed salaries paid in shares. Reference is made to company announcement no. 1/2025 on 21 January 2025.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares











ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionA share of 25% of the fixed monthly salary is paid out in shares as described in the company announcement no. 1/2025.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 01,245
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction25 April 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKristian Wulf-Andersen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares











ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionA share of 10% of the fixed monthly salary is paid out in shares as described in the company announcement no. 1/2025.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 0332
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction25 April 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue



Investor and media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork
Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

