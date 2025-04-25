Transaction in Own Shares

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 69,609 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of 12.2975 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase:24 April 2025
Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:69,609
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):12.2975
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):12.41
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):12.12


Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 80,349,253 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 80,349,253 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93)
Dates of purchases:24 April 2025
Investment firm:Mizuho Securities USA LLC


Aggregate
number of
ordinary shares
acquired		Daily volume
weighted
average price
paid		Daily highest
price paid per
share		Daily lowest
price per
share		Trading Venue
8,394$12.3533$12.41$12.12ARCX
4,236$12.2861$12.41$12.14ASPN
858$12.3275$12.41$12.18BAML
1,106$12.2850$12.41$12.12BATS
1,952$12.2409$12.41$12.12BATY
400$12.3800$12.38$12.38BNPC
600$12.2729$12.41$12.14EDGA
1,370$12.3785$12.40$12.22EDGX
400$12.4000$12.40$12.40HRTF
21,125$12.2831$12.41$12.12IEXG
64$12.3400$12.34$12.34JPMX
500$12.2933$12.34$12.27JSJX
400$12.2963$12.34$12.17LEVL
173$12.3500$12.40$12.23MEMX
300$12.4100$12.41$12.41MSPL
1,371$12.2906$12.41$12.18SGMT
500$12.3790$12.38$12.38TRCX
4,767$12.2960$12.41$12.13UBSA
137$12.3800$12.38$12.38VFMI
600$12.2229$12.39$12.12XBOS
153$12.2500$12.25$12.25XCHI
170$12.3850$12.39$12.38XCIS
11,895$12.2766$12.41$12.12XNAS
8,138$12.2979$12.41$12.16XNYS
Trading venueCurrencyVolume
Weighted
Average Price		Aggregated
volume		 
NYSEUSD12.297569,609 


For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC
+1 973 856 2757
Doug Kris
dkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
www.div.energy


About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


