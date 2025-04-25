ISS and Glass Lewis Unanimously Recommend ISC Shareholders Vote For All Resolutions

ISC’s Board encourages shareholders to vote early, ahead of the annual meeting on May 13, 2025

Don't delay. Vote today: For assistance with voting contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1-800-485-6763 (toll-free in North America), text or call 1-437-561-4995 or email contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com



REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. LLC (“Glass Lewis”) have unanimously recommended that shareholders vote FOR all the resolutions put forth by ISC’s Board of Directors (the "Board") at the upcoming annual meeting (the "Meeting" or “AGM”) of shareholders on May 13, 2025.

In their reports, ISS and Glass Lewis have both endorsed the recommendation that shareholders vote FOR all the Company's proposed director nominees (Roger Brandvold, Anthony Guglielmin, Iraj Pourian, Laurie Powers, James Roche, Heather Ross and Dion Tchorzewski) and the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company’s Auditor.

DON’T DELAY. VOTE TODAY.

The deadline to vote your shares in connection with the Company’s annual meeting is fast approaching. ISC encourages shareholders to vote their proxies today, ahead of the proxy voting deadline on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Saskatchewan time/MDT. For information or support with voting your shares, please contact ISC’s strategic shareholder advisor, Kingsdale Advisors, using one of the following channels:

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements related to the date of our upcoming AGM and associated proxy voting deadline. We will announce any changes to the Meeting, which may include changing the date, time, or format of the Meeting, by way of news release which will be available on our website at www.isc.ca or from ISC’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca

Media Contact

Aquin George

Kingsdale Advisors

1-416-644-4031

ageorge@kingsdaleadvisors.com

Shareholder Contact

Kingsdale Advisors

Toll Free: 1-800-485-6763 in North America or 1-437-561-4995

contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com