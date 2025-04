With reference to company announcement no. 16/2025 dated 18 March 2025 regarding the granting of shares to Group CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen, the number of shares granted was incorrectly stated. The correct number of shares granted to Allan Kragh Thaysen is 5,748 corresponding to a total value of DKK 919.105,20.

A corrected transaction statement is attached.

Attachment