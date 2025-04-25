Rehabilitation Robots Market to Hit USD 1.33 Billion by 2032, Growing at 18.76% CAGR – SNS Insider Report

Austin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by SNS Insider, the Rehabilitation Robots Market was valued at USD 275.21 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1335.52 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.76% over the forecast period 2024–2032.

Rehabilitation Robots Market growth is being spurred on by the increased incidence of disabilities and neurological conditions, such as stroke and spinal cord injury, as well as heightened adoption of robotic-assisted rehabilitation for recovery of motor functions. Technological advancements in AI-based robotic systems and an increase in healthcare infrastructure are making rehabilitation processes more efficient and minimizing caregiver workload. The Rehabilitation Robots Market is rapidly growing on an exponential basis because more individuals now have physical disabilities or physical limitations. As per World Health Organization data, more than 2.4 billion individuals have health conditions that can be treated with rehabilitation.





Get a Sample Report of Rehabilitation Robots Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5484

U.S. Rehabilitation Robots Market Sees Rapid Acceleration

In the United States, strong momentum is being experienced in the market. The U.S. Rehabilitation Robots Market was USD 93.18 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 459.2 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.97% during the forecast period. The growth is backed by higher demand from veterans' healthcare establishments, private rehab centers, and an aging population. Government initiatives like the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR) and Veterans Affairs (VA) Innovation Programs are encouraging the deployment of robot-based technologies in rehabilitation and therapy. Ekso Bionics and ReWalk Robotics companies are also broadening their product portfolios and sales channels in the U.S. market

Key Players in the Rehabilitation Robots Market

Hocoma AG (Lokomat Gait Training Robot, Armeo Arm Therapy Robot)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EksoNR Neurorehabilitation Exoskeleton, EksoVest Upper Body Exoskeleton)

ReWalk Robotics (ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton, ReStore Stroke Therapy Exosuit)

Cyberdyne Inc. (HAL Hybrid Assistive Limb, HAL Single Joint Type)

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (InMotion Arm Stroke Rehabilitation Robot, InMotion Hand Therapy Robot)

Myomo, Inc. (MyoPro Powered Arm Brace, MyoPro Motion G Pediatric Arm Device)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (Indego Personal Mobility Exoskeleton, Indego Therapy Gait Training Device)

Aretech, LLC (ZeroG Body Weight Support System, Ovation Treadmill Rehabilitation System)

Kinova Robotics (Kinova Gen3 Assistive Robotic Arm, KINARM Neurological Assessment Exoskeleton)

Tyromotion GmbH (Amadeo Finger Therapy Robot, Diego Arm and Shoulder Therapy Robot)

AlterG, Inc. (Anti-Gravity Treadmill, Bionic Leg Lower Limb Rehabilitation Device)

Hocoma Valedo (ValedoMotion Back Therapy Robot, ValedoShape Posture Analysis Device)

Fourier Intelligence (ArmMotus Upper Limb Rehabilitation Robot, ExoMotus Lower Limb Exoskeleton)

Rex Bionics Ltd. (REX Standing and Walking Exoskeleton, REX P Therapy Center Exoskeleton)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Walking Assist Device, Stride Management Assist)

Hocoma C-Mill (C-Mill Gait Therapy Treadmill, BalanceTutor Dynamic Balance Training System)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (SmartPal Rehabilitation Robot, Motoman Robotic Arm)

Focal Meditech BV (iARM Interactive Arm Support, Liftup Raizer Rehabilitation Lifting Chair)

Mazor Robotics (Mazor X Robotic Spine Assistant, Renaissance Guidance Rehabilitation Device)

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (C-Brace Lower Limb Orthotic Device, Dynamic Arm Powered Orthosis)

Rehabilitation Robots Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 275.21 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1335.52 million CAGR CAGR of 18.76% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment analysis

By Type

The exoskeletons segment accounted for the largest market share in the rehabilitation robots segment in 2023. These wearable machines assist in gait training, improvement in motor function, and support for the lower limbs, especially for individuals recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury, or mobility decline due to old age. Exoskeletons mimic walking patterns by replicating natural movements using sensors to restore walking ability to patients. The newer models incorporate light materials and intelligent controls to make them more patient-centric. ReWalk, Ekso Bionics, and CYBERDYNE's leading roles in development mean that adoption is now spreading to hospital-based rehabilitation centers and even to outpatient settings. Clinical validation is on the increase, hardware costs are declining, and reimbursement is being made available, further boosting the segment's growth.

By End-Use

Hospitals and clinics were leading the rehabilitation robots market in 2023, representing 45% of global demand. These centers are the central locations for intense rehabilitation therapies and have qualified professionals who can operate robotic systems. Hospitals increasingly incorporate robotic rehab as a routine care protocol for stroke, orthopedic, and spinal patients to deliver a stable and measurable form of therapy. The focus on patient throughput as well as outcome quality has also spurred adoption. Multispecialty hospitals are also opening their rehabilitation centers with high-end robotic suites to remain competitive. Government investments in public hospital infrastructure in North America and Europe also make robotic therapies available to more people.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5484

Rehabilitation Robots Market Segmentation

By Type

Therapy robots

Exoskeletons

By Extremity

Upper body

Lower body

By End Use

Hospitals & clinics

Senior care facilities

Homecare settings

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the rehabilitation robots market with 44% of total revenue share, primarily fueled by existing healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates for robotics technologies, and huge investments in rehabilitation R&D. The United States alone contributed to a very high proportion. High healthcare spending, aging populations, as well as public campaigns such as Medicare reimbursement models for rehabilitation services, help in favoring the region. The Veterans Health Administration, as well as other private insurers, increasingly incorporate robotic rehabilitation solutions for enhancing patient outcomes in stroke cases as well as cases related to spinal cord injuries.

Asia Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are putting serious investment in healthcare automation and elderly care infrastructure. Japan, for one, has implemented robotic exoskeletons in elder care homes and hospitals through Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare efforts. Medical robotics innovation is driven by China's Made in China 2025 plan as well, fueling growth in the regional market.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, Ekso Bionics launched its EksoNR 2.0, a next-gen neurorehabilitation exoskeleton with enhanced adaptability for lower limb rehabilitation.

In April 2023, Harmonic Bionics launched its FDA-registered Harmony SHR robotic rehabilitation system.

In September 2023, Bionik Laboratories received a USPTO patent for its innovative upper-extremity rehabilitation device and technique.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Rehabilitation Robots Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5484

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization Analysis by Region

5.2 Healthcare Integration Statistics

5.3 Regulatory Impact: Effects of regulations on production and usage.

5.4 Environmental Metrics Analysis by Region

5.5 Customer Satisfaction Rates

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Rehabilitation Robots Market by Type

8. Rehabilitation Robots Market by Extremity

9. Rehabilitation Robots Market by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Related Reports:

Medical Robots Market Report

Surgical Robots Market Report

Exoskeleton Market Report

Physiotherapy Equipment Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.