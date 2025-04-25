Nextech to Unveil Powerful Eyecare Innovations at ASCRS Annual Meeting

Tampa, Fla., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, a leading technology provider for specialty medical and wellness practices, today announced it will preview the latest enhancements to its 2025 Best in KLAS®-winning technology platform at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, held April 25-28 in Los Angeles.

Nextech's new integrated optical software, part of a recently announced partnership with Ocuco, will be among the company's highlighted innovations on display at ASCRS. This end-to-end solution supports clinical excellence for the entire eyecare community — ophthalmologists, optometrists, and opticians.

"We are excited to empower the eyecare community with an integrated, intelligent platform that simplifies workflows and improves patient outcomes,” said Dr. Jason Handza, Chief Medical Officer at Nextech. “From optical solutions to meaningful and purpose-built ambient AI charting, we’re bringing together the innovations providers need to improve the quality of patient experience.”

Additional updates to be showcased by Nextech will add value for providers in several ways:

Enhance documentation: Enable more personalized patient consultations while an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven scribe uses ambient listening to automatically complete charting in real time.

Enable more personalized patient consultations while an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven scribe uses ambient listening to automatically complete charting in real time. Streamline patient acquisition and retention: Seamlessly manage patient relationships with customer relationship management (CRM) technology tailored for eyecare practices.

Seamlessly manage patient relationships with customer relationship management (CRM) technology tailored for eyecare practices. Improve coordination with your ASC: Easily facilitate seamless information exchange between your practice and the ambulatory surgery center and close gaps in the continuity of care.

"Over the next five years, I see artificial intelligence impacting ophthalmology in a wide array of clinical applications," said Dr. James Murphy of Scarsdale Ophthalmology Associates in New York, a participant in Nextech's pilot program. "I was very surprised with how good Nextech's AI enhancements were right off the bat — super helpful, super intuitive."

Members of the Nextech team also will be presenting during the ASOA Annual Meeting in conjunction with ASCRS:

2:45-3:45 p.m. April 25: Nextech Regional Sales Manager Josh McCaherty presents "Creating a No-Surprise Cash Flow"

1:30-2 p.m. April 26: Nextech Vice President of Aesthetics Robin Ntoh presents "Patient Engagement Across Generations"

4-5 p.m. April 26: Nextech Regional Sales Manager Josh McCaherty presents "Data-Driven Decision-Making"

Attendees at ASCRS can visit Booth 1339 to explore the Nextech Ophthalmic platform and the latest enhancements to the company's technology specifically designed for eyecare providers. Nextech is a Gold Sponsor of the Business of Interventional Glaucoma program on April 24 in advance of ASCRS. To learn more about how Nextech is aligned with the needs of healthcare specialists to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve, visit www.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is a leading technology provider for specialty medical and wellness practices, offering an intuitive purpose-built technology platform designed to streamline clinical and operational workflows, enhance patient experiences, and drive better health outcomes. We serve as a trusted adviser for the medical specialties of dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery with technology that meets their unique needs. More than 16,000 specialty practices and 60,000 clinical staff rely on Nextech technology to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve.