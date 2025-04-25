Fanatics Sportsbook Is the Fastest Growing Sportsbook in America – and Is Expanding Its FanCash and Fair Play Initiatives

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its inception, Fanatics Sportsbook has been able to set itself apart from the competition with customer-first initiatives like FanCash Drops and Fair Play. Fanatics Sportsbook has expanded those efforts with the launch of the brand-new FanCash Drop game and an exclusive extension of the Fair Play policy from the first quarter to the first half for all games throughout the NBA Playoffs.

Fanatics Sportsbook, now the fastest growing sportsbook in America*, recently debuted FanCash Drop , a new game giving customers the chance to win up to $10k in FanCash.** Last week, Fanatics Sportsbook awarded more than $750k in FanCash as part of the new FanCash Drop game. With 75% of sportsbook customers using FanCash and up to 10% of FanCash being redeemed each month on Fanatics.com and the Fanatics app, FanCash has become a major reason for customers to choose Fanatics Sportsbook. FanCash Drop will be available to sportsbook customers every Friday, and prizing will vary each week.

Fanatics Sportsbook customers have enjoyed more than $6 million in winning payouts thanks to Fair Play since the start of the football season. Every year during the NBA playoffs, the game’s brightest stars rise to meet the moment, so it's only fitting that Fanatics Sportsbook does the same, with an exclusive Fair Play protection extension from the first quarter to the first half for the entire NBA Playoffs. Fair Play will kick in whether it’s a straight, parlay or Same Game Parlay (SGP). In addition, Fanatics Sportsbook will introduce the Fair Play Hub in the app, where customers can track live player news and Fair Play payouts.

Customers can download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on iOS and Android and for up to date news and information on Fair Play follow the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook and on Instagram @FanaticsSportsbook .

About Fair Play

Fanatics Sportsbook’s Fair Play protects player prop bets in professional tennis, golf, basketball, baseball, hockey and football, with soccer coming in May. Nothing frustrates a sports bettor more than when a player they backed is ruled out in the early moments of a game, so Fanatics Sportsbook is on the side of fans. If a player unexpectedly exits a game early, Fanatics Sportsbook pays out the Under as a winner and refunds any Over single player prop bets. If the player is part of a customer’s parlay, Fanatics Sportsbook will click the Under as a winner and void the parlay leg for any Overs and keep the parlay active with recalculated odds.

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook, now the fastest growing sportsbook in America, is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty-two retail sports betting locations, including the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Northwest Stadium. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

