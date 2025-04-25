Advanced Wound Care Market Outlook from USD 11.82 Bn in 2025 to USD 18.04 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced wound care market size was valued at USD 11.28 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 18.04 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The rising prevalence of chronic wounds and technological advancements are the major growth factors of the market. North America dominated the global market owing to state-of-the-art R&D facilities and rising healthcare expenditure.

Market Overview

Wound repair and regeneration are major healthcare challenges that affect patients’ quality of life. Advanced wound care treatment is provided to patients whose chronic wounds are not healed through conventional methods. Some common examples of advanced wound care therapies include collagen, biological dressings, negative pressure wound therapy, electromagnetic therapy, and skin substitutes. The type of wound therapy to be used depends on the type and phase of the chronic wound.

The rising prevalence of chronic wounds is a major concern among individuals, necessitating early wound care. The growing awareness of early wound detection and effective treatment boosts the market. Technological advancements drive the latest innovations in diagnosing chronic wounds through digital apps and software. The growing demand for personalized care promotes the development of advanced wound care.

Advanced Wound Care Market Trends

Rising Prevalence of Diabetic Foot Ulcer: The increasing prevalence of diabetes leads to the rising prevalence. Around 15-25% of people with long-term diabetes are estimated to have foot ulcers. Some foot ulcers may result in amputation, necessitating early intervention.

Increasing Number of Surgeries: The growing number of chronic disorder cases and road accidents is a major cause of surgeries. Globally, more than 313 million surgeries are performed annually. Preoperative preparation, sterile techniques, and postoperative care are required to heal complex surgical wounds.

The growing number of chronic disorder cases and road accidents is a major cause of surgeries. Globally, more than 313 million surgeries are performed annually. Preoperative preparation, sterile techniques, and postoperative care are required to heal complex surgical wounds. Growing Research & Development Activities: Numerous researchers are developing novel materials to effectively heal chronic wounds. Novel wound healing medical devices and products are derived using advanced technology.



Limitations & Challenges in the Advanced Wound Care Market

High Cost: The major challenge is the high cost of advanced wound care treatment. This limits the affordability of many people from low- and middle-income groups, restricting the use of advanced wound care materials.

The major challenge is the high cost of advanced wound care treatment. This limits the affordability of many people from low- and middle-income groups, restricting the use of advanced wound care materials. Limited Knowledge of Healing Processes: Another major challenge is the limited knowledge of the biological, biochemical, and immunological healing processes. This may be due to the complexity of chronic wounds. Hence, the use of appropriate wound treatment is difficult.

Smart Bandages Revolutionize Advanced Wound Care

Smart bandages are advanced products for real-time monitoring and targeted treatment of chronic wounds. These bandages contain sensors that can measure vital parameters, such as temperature, pH, moisture levels, and the presence and type of bacteria. The sensor technology enables healthcare professionals to provide potential treatment based on the patient’s condition. Smart bandages can also act as drug delivery systems by delivering drugs in a controlled manner when required. The different mechanisms used for drug delivery include pump-based systems, iontophoretic transport, and thermal actuators. The embedded sensors can also monitor the healing process, enabling providers to modify the intervention accordingly. The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless monitoring systems has proved to improve the capability of wound-monitoring bandages.

For instance,

In June 2024, researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC developed smart bandages to sense and respond to changing conditions inside a wound automatically. The bandages also provide real-time data on healing and potential complications, and deliver medications in real time.



Regional Analysis

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Dominated North America

North America dominated the global advanced wound care market share by 46% in 2024. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds and growing awareness of advanced wound care drive the market. State-of-the-art research and development facilities allow researchers to develop innovative wound care treatments. The increasing number of advanced wound care centers and rising healthcare expenditure foster market growth. Favorable government support and regulatory frameworks support the development of novel wound care products.

United States: Chronic wounds affect approximately 2.5% of the total U.S. population. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) provide reimbursement for acute and chronic wounds in the U.S. The annual cost for the primary diagnosis is around $28 billion, and that for secondary diagnosis is around $31.7 billion.

Chronic wounds affect approximately 2.5% of the total U.S. population. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) provide reimbursement for acute and chronic wounds in the U.S. The annual cost for the primary diagnosis is around $28 billion, and that for secondary diagnosis is around $31.7 billion. Canada: Chronic wounds impact millions of Canadians every year, resulting in $12 billion of annual costs in wound care. The Canadian government supports advanced wound care through investments in research and a focus on improving access to care.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the advanced wound care market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, increasing number of surgeries, and rising prevalence of chronic disorders are the major causes of chronic wounds. The growing research and development activities and increasing investments propel market growth. Moreover, people are becoming aware of the early diagnosis of chronic wounds through government initiatives and social media. The burgeoning healthcare sector and the growing demand for cutting-edge wound care products augment market growth.

China: It is estimated that more than 1 billion people are living with diabetes in China. The rising diabetes concern in China necessitates the government to take several measures to reduce its burden and promote healthy lifestyles. Numerous initiatives and strategies, such as "Healthy China 2030", are launched to improve diabetes management and reduce healthcare costs.

It is estimated that more than 1 billion people are living with diabetes in China. The rising diabetes concern in China necessitates the government to take several measures to reduce its burden and promote healthy lifestyles. Numerous initiatives and strategies, such as “Healthy China 2030”, are launched to improve diabetes management and reduce healthcare costs. India: Approximately 3 lakh road accidents were reported in 2024 in India. Additionally, more than 77 million people are living with diabetes in India, and diabetic foot ulcers are reported in around 4.5% of people with newly diagnosed diabetes. The Indian government supports wound care research through funding.

Segmental Outlook

Product Insights

The moist wound care segment held a dominant presence in the advanced wound care market in 2024. The types of moist wound dressings are films, foams, hydrocolloid dressings, hydrogels, and alginate dressings. Moist dressings maintain moisture at the wound area and reduce the risk of scabs and ultimately scarring. Moist wounds are found to heal faster as epithelial cells migrate faster in a moist environment. Moist dressings provide numerous benefits, including reduced infection risk, faster healing, and enhanced tissue regeneration.

The active wound care segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Active wound care refers to removing devitalized and/or necrotic tissue to promote healing. Technological advancements facilitate the development of active wound care. Active wound care technologies include negative pressure wound therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. These innovative therapies provide faster healing and better results.

Application Insights

The chronic wound segment held the largest share of the advanced wound care market in 2024. Chronic wounds are non-healing wounds mainly caused due to several chronic disorders, such as diabetes, poor blood circulation, or a weak immune system. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds and increasing complexity boost the segment’s growth. Chronic wounds are estimated to affect around 4% of the global population. Numerous researchers develop novel wound healing products for chronic wounds. Chronic wounds also pose significant economic challenges to a nation’s healthcare sector.

The acute wound segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Acute wounds are injuries that completely heal within a defined time. They are mainly caused due to road accidents, surgeries, trauma, and burns. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 1.19 million people die every year due to road traffic crashes. This necessitates advanced wound care treatment during emergencies. The increasing number of surgeries and trauma cases also augments the segment’s growth.

End-Use Insights

The hospital segment led the global advanced wound care market in 2024. Hospitals have favorable infrastructure and suitable capital investment to adopt advanced technologies for wound healing. The rising prevalence of chronic and acute disorders potentiates the need for advanced treatment in hospitals. The presence of skilled professionals and favorable reimbursement policies also propels the segment’s growth. Patients can benefit from multidisciplinary expertise in hospital services.

The home healthcare segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. The rising geriatric population facilitates the demand for home healthcare. Technological advancements have led to innovative products that can benefit patients at their homes. The increasing expenditure on visiting a hospital encourages patients to favor home healthcare. Healthcare professionals can provide personalized care to patients with acute and chronic wounds. Home healthcare also reduces psychological stress among patients.

Top Companies in the Market

ConvaTec Group PLC

Smith & Nephew PLC

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

B. Braun Melsungen AG

3M

URGO

Coloplast Corp.

Integra LifeSciences

Medline Industries, Inc.



Recent Breakthroughs in the Advanced Wound Care Market

In November 2024 , Geistlich Pharma AG announced a national exclusive distribution agreement with StimLabs of Roswell, GA, to distribute Geistlich Pharma’s Advanced Wound Matrix (Derma-Gide) in the U.S. The advanced matrix offers a clinically proven solution for chronic and acute wounds.

, Geistlich Pharma AG announced a national exclusive distribution agreement with StimLabs of Roswell, GA, to distribute Geistlich Pharma’s Advanced Wound Matrix (Derma-Gide) in the U.S. The advanced matrix offers a clinically proven solution for chronic and acute wounds. In November 2024, researchers from the Shanghai Research Institute developed silk microneedle patches to control the delivery of drugs to chronic wound sites and restore natural healing processes. The microneedle patch allows the delivery of drugs through open tiny channels, penetrating the body painlessly.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Moist Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Film Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Collagen Dressings Other Advanced Dressings

Active Biomaterials Skin-substitute Growth Factors Growth Factors

Antimicrobial Silver Non-silver



By Application

Chronic Wounds Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Other Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns



By End-Use

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





