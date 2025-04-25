LearnUpon Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group, Launches Learning Journeys to Automate and Personalize Learning at Scale

Boca Raton, FL, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LearnUpon, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) provider, today announced its approval as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider by Brandon Hall Group, along with the launch of its transformative new Learning Journeys feature, designed to help organizations deliver timely, targeted learning experiences with minimal administrative effort.

After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that LearnUpon is living their mission of helping businesses deliver impactful online learning to employees, customers, and partners through simple, learner-centric experiences and results-focused support.

In recent years, personalization has become a key expectation for both learners and administrators, proving its effectiveness in driving engagement and satisfaction. When training is tailored to individual needs and goals, 70% of learners feel more satisfied in their roles, and LinkedIn's 2024 research highlights personalization as the third most common reason people spend more time on learning.

The launch of Learning Journeys comes at a pivotal moment, as businesses strive to keep pace with change and meet the growing demand for personalized learning experiences. By delivering tailored training for both employees and customers, Learning Journeys helps organizations foster engagement and drive meaningful business results.

"Learning leaders have long understood the importance of delivering the right learning to the right people at the right time," said Brendan Noud, CEO and Co-founder of LearnUpon. "With Learning Journeys, our technology now makes that possible at scale—helping L&D teams save time while creating more effective learning programs. By enabling timely, targeted learning experiences, we're empowering organizations to deliver personalized learning that drives real business impact—all made possible by the creative minds at our company."

"Organizations are under increasing pressure to deliver highly impactful learning experiences at scale while reducing administrative complexity," stated Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. "LearnUpon's Learning Journeys represents an innovative leap forward, combining personalization and automation to transform how learning is delivered. By intelligently guiding learners through curated learning experiences, organizations can deepen engagement, drive business impact, and redefine what's possible in learning. As a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider, LearnUpon has demonstrated their commitment to excellence in learning technology and their understanding of the evolving needs of modern organizations."

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding LearnUpon as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of LearnUpon's product/service value proposition. Brandon Hall Group's Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire LearnUpon organization to ensure their certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

Learning Journeys is a milestone in LearnUpon's commitment to delivering effective, data-informed learning programs that are both personalized and easy to use. Learning Journeys enables administrators to easily automate personalized learning workflows, tailored to individual needs. By leveraging data from external systems such as HRIS and CRM platforms, Learning Journeys are tailored based on learner attributes—ensuring that each learner receives the right training at the right time.

With Learning Journeys, organizations can:

Reduce admin workload : An easy-to-use interface that reduces administrative workload by automating learning workflows. Organizations can set up personalized learning workflows using learning objects and intuitive "if/then" logic branching, to test, iterate, and achieve better results every time.

: An easy-to-use interface that reduces administrative workload by automating learning workflows. Organizations can set up personalized learning workflows using learning objects and intuitive "if/then" logic branching, to test, iterate, and achieve better results every time. Leverage Personalized Data : The LearnUpon platform seamlessly integrates with existing systems, so Learning Journeys can reflect real-time learner data in user profiles from platforms like HRIS, CRM, and others. This allows for continuous updates without disruption, saving time and improving scalability.

: The LearnUpon platform seamlessly integrates with existing systems, so Learning Journeys can reflect real-time learner data in user profiles from platforms like HRIS, CRM, and others. This allows for continuous updates without disruption, saving time and improving scalability. Scheduled Enrollments : Administrators can pre-plan complex, staggered learning initiatives - automatically enrolling learners into relevant courses at the right time, ensuring that every learner's journey is personalized and aligned with their individual goals.* *Features coming soon

: Administrators can pre-plan complex, staggered learning initiatives - automatically enrolling learners into relevant courses at the right time, ensuring that every learner's journey is personalized and aligned with their individual goals.* *Features coming soon Completion Recognition: Learning Journeys helps keep learners motivated and engaged by offering personalized recognition, like certificates, that celebrate milestones, build confidence, and keep learners excited for what's next.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that LearnUpon's offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with. As a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider, LearnUpon joins an elite group of solution providers who have undergone rigorous evaluation to ensure they deliver exceptional value to their clients.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon helps businesses deliver online learning to employees, customers and partners. By championing simple, learner-centric experiences and results-focused support, we make it easy for businesses to deliver learning that impacts what matters: performance, retention and growth.

Learn why LearnUpon is trusted by over 1,550 businesses worldwide, including BambooHR, Hootsuite, The Adecco Group, Gusto, and PING.

