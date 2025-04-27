Studies Link Lifestyle, Exercise and Yoga to Improved Urologic Health and Cancer Outcomes

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstracts being presented at this year's American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas highlight the powerful role of healthy lifestyle choices in urologic health and cancer management.

New studies explore how exercise and diet may slow prostate cancer progression, the benefits of pelvic yoga for patients with overactive bladder, the relationship between time spent outdoors and testosterone levels as well as the impact of regular physical activity on mitigating fat accumulation due to declining testosterone.

Researchers will present their study findings covering issues related to exercise and its impact on urologic-specific disease states from April 26 to 28. Grace Biggs, MD, director of Pelvic Wellness at Griffin Hospital and assistant professor at Quinnipiac Medical School, posed in-depth questions to the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“Healthy lifestyles and successful aging have become the focus of many conversations on social media and doctors' offices,” Dr. Biggs said. “It is timely to discuss how exercise and outdoor activities can truly impact urologic disease states. We want to highlight a few studies that examine specific questions that may help motivate the public to understand the true benefits of exercise on specific urology-related organ systems or treatment areas.”

The following abstracts are spotlighted in the AUA Press Program:

