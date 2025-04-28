LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

28 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 25 April 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 35,017 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 367.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 370.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 369.551446





Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 265,293 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,480,514 have voting rights and 2,867,289 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 369.551446 35,017

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 60 370.00 13:19:17 LSE 430 370.00 13:20:08 LSE 278 370.00 13:20:08 LSE 525 369.50 13:23:04 LSE 262 369.50 13:23:04 LSE 102 369.00 13:24:06 LSE 250 369.00 13:24:06 LSE 18 369.00 13:24:06 LSE 223 369.00 13:24:06 LSE 10 369.00 13:30:09 LSE 12 369.00 13:30:35 LSE 11 369.00 13:31:00 LSE 10 369.00 13:32:25 LSE 10 369.00 13:35:08 LSE 10 369.00 13:35:35 LSE 10 369.00 13:36:33 LSE 3 369.00 13:39:20 LSE 7 369.00 13:39:20 LSE 3 369.00 13:40:04 LSE 3 369.00 13:40:04 LSE 3 369.00 13:42:08 LSE 7 369.00 13:42:08 LSE 1,097 370.00 14:31:26 LSE 103 370.00 14:31:26 LSE 1,248 370.00 14:38:28 LSE 1,237 370.00 14:38:28 LSE 186 369.00 14:38:28 LSE 48 369.00 14:38:39 LSE 233 369.00 14:38:39 LSE 333 369.00 14:38:39 LSE 333 369.50 14:42:18 LSE 333 369.50 14:42:18 LSE 217 369.50 14:42:18 LSE 116 369.50 14:42:18 LSE 333 369.50 14:42:20 LSE 159 369.50 14:46:13 LSE 174 369.50 14:46:13 LSE 100 369.50 14:46:13 LSE 1,090 369.50 14:46:13 LSE 333 369.50 14:46:14 LSE 1,281 369.50 14:51:32 LSE 333 369.50 14:51:32 LSE 17 369.50 14:51:48 LSE 166 369.50 14:52:08 LSE 379 369.50 14:52:26 LSE 150 369.50 14:52:26 LSE 109 369.50 14:53:16 LSE 224 369.50 14:53:16 LSE 263 369.50 14:53:16 LSE 70 369.50 14:53:30 LSE 233 369.50 14:53:30 LSE 333 369.50 14:53:30 LSE 263 369.50 14:53:30 LSE 28 369.50 14:56:53 LSE 20 369.50 14:56:53 LSE 22 369.50 14:57:46 LSE 333 369.50 14:57:46 LSE 211 369.50 14:57:46 LSE 122 369.50 14:57:46 LSE 211 369.50 14:57:57 LSE 333 369.50 14:57:59 LSE 211 369.50 14:57:59 LSE 122 369.50 14:58:37 LSE 304 369.50 14:58:49 LSE 29 369.50 14:59:28 LSE 333 369.50 14:59:28 LSE 333 369.50 15:00:03 LSE 128 369.50 15:05:47 LSE 127 369.50 15:05:47 LSE 78 369.50 15:05:52 LSE 139 369.50 15:19:26 LSE 18 369.50 15:21:20 LSE 176 369.50 15:22:02 LSE 251 369.50 15:22:02 LSE 20 369.50 15:22:02 LSE 313 369.50 15:22:02 LSE 103 369.50 15:22:02 LSE 95 369.50 15:22:02 LSE 135 369.50 15:23:15 LSE 333 369.50 15:23:15 LSE 330 369.50 15:23:15 LSE 3 369.50 15:23:15 LSE 94 369.50 15:23:15 LSE 104 369.50 15:23:15 LSE 7 369.50 15:23:15 LSE 35 369.50 15:29:03 LSE 435 369.50 15:29:03 LSE 143 369.50 15:29:04 LSE 190 369.50 15:29:04 LSE 151 369.50 15:30:02 LSE 182 369.50 15:31:07 LSE 198 369.50 15:31:07 LSE 135 369.50 15:31:07 LSE 245 369.50 15:31:08 LSE 36 369.50 15:31:08 LSE 52 369.50 15:34:00 LSE 333 369.50 15:34:00 LSE 172 369.50 15:34:00 LSE 161 369.50 15:34:53 LSE 333 369.50 15:34:53 LSE 222 369.50 15:34:53 LSE 111 369.50 15:34:53 LSE 333 369.50 15:34:53 LSE 96 369.50 15:34:53 LSE 237 369.50 15:34:53 LSE 276 369.50 15:34:53 LSE 57 369.50 15:34:53 LSE 106 369.50 15:35:12 LSE 84 369.50 15:36:00 LSE 73 369.50 15:37:00 LSE 70 369.50 15:39:00 LSE 333 369.50 15:39:00 LSE 333 369.50 15:39:00 LSE 106 369.50 15:39:00 LSE 54 369.50 15:39:00 LSE 201 369.50 15:39:00 LSE 78 369.50 15:39:00 LSE 72 369.50 15:39:00 LSE 261 369.50 15:39:00 LSE 333 369.50 15:40:02 LSE 269 369.50 15:47:17 LSE 333 369.50 15:47:17 LSE 260 369.50 15:47:17 LSE 73 369.50 15:47:32 LSE 260 369.50 15:47:32 LSE 303 369.50 15:47:33 LSE 73 369.50 15:47:33 LSE 333 369.50 15:47:34 LSE 333 369.50 15:47:34 LSE 317 369.50 15:47:34 LSE 16 369.50 15:49:20 LSE 333 369.50 15:49:20 LSE 333 369.50 15:49:30 LSE 242 369.50 15:49:30 LSE 91 369.50 15:49:30 LSE 4 369.50 15:49:56 LSE 329 369.50 15:50:17 LSE 157 369.50 15:50:33 LSE 32 369.50 15:54:23 LSE 20 369.50 15:54:30 LSE 224 369.50 15:56:28 LSE 183 367.50 15:56:32 LSE 140 367.50 15:56:32 LSE 407 367.50 16:03:43 LSE 161 367.50 16:03:44 LSE 80 370.00 16:16:05 LSE 253 370.00 16:23:42 LSE 845 370.00 16:23:42 LSE 333 370.00 16:23:42 LSE 333 370.00 16:23:42 LSE 333 370.00 16:23:42 LSE 333 370.00 16:23:42 LSE 1,030 370.00 16:23:51 LSE 333 370.00 16:23:51 LSE 333 370.00 16:23:51 LSE 541 369.50 16:23:51 LSE





For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.