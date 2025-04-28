Virtune AB (Publ) is launching Virtune Stellar ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, 28th of April 2025 - Virtune, a Swedish regulated digital asset manager, is announcing the launch of Virtune Stellar ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm, the largest stock exchange in the Nordic region.

About Virtune Stellar ETP

Virtune Stellar ETP provides exposure to Stellar (XLM). Like all of Virtune’s exchange-traded products, Virtune Stellar ETP is 100% physically backed and fully collateralized, is denominated in SEK for the Nordic audience and is available through brokers and banks including Avanza and Nordnet.

Key Information about Virtune Stellar ETP:

1:1 exposure to Stellar (XLM)

100% physically backed by Stellar (XLM)

1.95% annual management fee

Full name: Virtune Stellar ETP

Short name: Virtune Stellar

Ticker: VIRXLM

Trading currency: SEK

First day of trading: Monday 28th of April 2025

ISIN: SE0024417356

Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) is a digital asset developed to enable fast, low-cost international payments, particularly focused on serving unbanked populations and facilitating currency exchange. The project was founded by Jed McCaleb, who also co-founded Ripple (XRP), and is now run by the non-profit Stellar Development Foundation.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“We are proud to announce the continued expansion of our product offering – this time with the launch of a Stellar ETP. The product provides investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to one of the most prominent projects in the crypto market. Stellar enables fast and cost-effective transactions and has the potential to play a key role in providing financial services to people in emerging markets, where traditional banking systems are still lacking.

As with our other products, we partner with leading institutions such as Coinbase, as custodian, and Flow Traders, as market maker – to ensure a robust and reliable product structure.”

If you are an institutional investor interested in exploring the potential of our current and upcoming ETPs for your discretionary asset management or wish to learn more about Virtune and our product offering, please feel free to contact us. Visit www.virtune.com for more information, and register your email address on our website to receive updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to crypto assets.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.



Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice; investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, there is no guarantee of getting back invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, terms at virtune.com.