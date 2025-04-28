Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 22 April 2025 – 25 April 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 17:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|7,820,000
|15.88
|122,443,400
|22 April 2025
|270,000
|15.17
|4,095,900
|23 April 2025
|260,000
|15.23
|3,959,800
|24 April 2025
|260,000
|15.30
|3,978,000
|25 April 2025
|260,000
|15.39
|4,001,400
|Total, week number 17
|1,050,000
|15.27
|16,035,100
|Accumulated under the program
|8,870,000
|15.81
|138,478,500
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 102,289,230 own shares corresponding to 6.64 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments