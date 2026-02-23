Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

23rd February 2026
Company Announcement No. 10/2026
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 16 February 2026 – 20 February 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 8:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|43,790,521
|17.12
|749,691,225
|16 February 2026
|220,000
|16.29
|3,583,800
|17 February 2026
|220,000
|16.45
|3,619,000
|18 February 2026
|220,000
|16.64
|3,660,800
|19 February 2026
|210,000
|16.76
|3,519,600
|20 February 2026
|200,000
|16.76
|3,352,000
|Total, week number 8
|1,070,000
|16.57
|17,735,200
|Accumulated under the program
|44,860,521
|17.11
|767,426,425
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 47,700,970 own shares corresponding to 3.28 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
