Kandi Technologies Reports 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenue Of $127.6M up 3.2% YoY, Supported by Expanded Product Reach And Improved Geographic Balance
  • Electric Off-Road Vehicle Revenue Rose 8.9% YoY, Reinforcing Core Segment Leadership
  • Enhanced Supply Chain Flexibility with Taiwan Upgrades, While Progressing Steadily Toward U.S. Localization Goals

JINHUA, China, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”, “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

  • Total revenue increased to $127.6 million, a 3.2% increase from $123.6 million in 2023.
    • By segment: Sales of off-road vehicles and associated parts rose 8.9% year-over-year to $116.6 million, accounting for over 91% of total annual revenue.
    • By geography: Revenue from China grew 80% year-over-year, contributing to a more balanced and diversified geographic sales mix.
  • Recorded gross profit of $39.3 million, reflecting solid overall profitability.
  • Gross margin down to 30.8% from 33.5%, primarily impacted by regional and product mix shifts.
  • R&D spending increased 17.1%, focusing on next-generation battery products and new electric off-road vehicle model development, further strengthening the Company’s technological foundation.
  • Ended the year with a strong liquidity, including $126.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and certificate of deposit as of December 31, 2024.
  • Drove strong growth in the electric off-road vehicle segment through new model launches, themed marketing campaigns, and deeper collaboration with local retailers and distributors in the U.S. and Canada.
  • Enhanced supply chain flexibility and scalability through upgrades to the Company’s Taiwan-based manufacturing operations, supporting long-term sustainable growth.
  • During 2024, the Company repurchased 1,892,568 shares of ordinary shares at an average price of $2.05 per share, demonstrating ongoing confidence in the Company's intrinsic value and long-term growth prospects.

Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented, “In 2024, Kandi expanded its footprint across North America, executing with discipline to launch several new electric utility vehicles and crossover golf carts tailored to U.S. consumer preferences. Themed models, including those inspired by major sports brands, enhanced our brand visibility and strengthened appeal in the recreational segment. Supported by broader retail access and our entry into the Canadian market, these efforts helped expand customer reach and contributed to the resilience of our electric off-road vehicle portfolio amid shifting market conditions.”

Feng continued, “Complementing our product traction, we broadened our distribution network across the U.S., reinforcing our ability to meet rising demand and support long-term market penetration. This geographic and channel expansion has further solidified the foundation for sustained sales performance. On the supply chain side, our collaboration with Hartford Industrial is improving production efficiency and flexibility through enhanced Taiwan-based manufacturing capabilities, supporting greater operational resilience for our off-road vehicle business.”

Feng also highlighted, “More recently, we announced a strategic alliance with CBAK Energy to establish localized lithium battery production facilities in the United States. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Kandi’s North American strategy. By establishing local production capacity for both battery cells and packs, we are not only better positioned to meet growing demand for electric off-road and recreational vehicles but also to navigate international trade dynamics, including tariffs, more effectively. The partnership strengthens our supply chain, aligns with the clean energy incentives of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, and creates new runway for long-term growth.”

Looking ahead, Feng emphasized, “We are energized by the road ahead. With deeper industry partnerships, expanding infrastructure, and a focused commitment to innovation and execution, Kandi is well-positioned to seize new opportunities and deliver real, lasting value to the market.”

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

 2024 2023 Y-o-Y%
Net Revenues$127.6 $123.6 3.2% 
Gross Profit$39.3 $41.4 -5.1% 
Gross Margin%30.8% 33.5% - 


Our net revenues increased to $127.6 million, a 3.2% rise from $123.6 million in 2023, driven by higher sales of electric off-road vehicles, which accounted for over 91% of total revenue. Notably, revenue from the China market grew 80% year-over-year, helping to partially offset a decline in U.S. sales. Gross profit reached $39.3 million, with a gross margin of 30.8%, compared to 33.5% in the prior year. The margin contraction was primarily due to regional and product mix shifts, though overall profitability remained solid.

Operating Loss (in USD millions)

 2024 2023 Y-o-Y%
Operating Expenses($108.1) ($54.4) 98.5% 
Loss from Operations($68.8) ($13.1) 427.0% 
Operating Margin%-53.9% -10.6% - 


Total operating expenses increased to $108.1 million, reflecting continued investment in retail expansion, organizational development, and strategic repositioning. The increase also includes a one-time, non-cash impairment loss of $24.1 million, primarily related to long-lived assets, accounting for approximately 22% of total operating expenses. Selling and marketing expenses rose to support broader distribution coverage, while administrative costs included provisions to strengthen operational discipline. These proactive investments and accounting adjustments contributed to a loss from operations of $68.8 million, compared to $13.1 million in the prior year.

Net Income/Loss

 2024 2023 Y-o-Y% 
Net (Loss) Income 
(in USD millions)		($51.0)$1.7 N/M 
Net (Loss) Income per Share, Basic and Diluted($0.59)$0.02 - 


We recorded a net loss of $51.0 million, compared to a net income of $1.7 million in 2023. The shift to a net loss was primarily driven by increased operating expenses, which included a one-time, non-cash impairment loss associated with strategic business adjustments. Despite these impacts, the Company remained focused on strengthening its core electric off-road vehicle business and made forward-looking investments aimed at building long-term shareholder value.

Full Year 2024 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Monday, April 28, 2025. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session. 

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles. For more information, please visit http://www.kandivehicle.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Ms. Kewa Luo
+1 (212) 551-3610
IR@kandigroup.com

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
  December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
CURRENT ASSETS     
Cash and cash equivalents $37,307,867 $33,756,941 
Restricted cash  83,530,443  59,873,127 
Certificate of deposit  5,481,329  33,947,212 
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,680,803 and $2,886,223 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  26,462,884  18,951,745 
Inventories  51,268,075  61,551,268 
Notes receivable  346,202  124,473,111 
Other receivables  144,721,398  6,476,542 
Prepayments and prepaid expense  4,967,736  1,909,094 
Advances to suppliers  562,094  2,609,098 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  354,648,028  343,548,138 
        
NON-CURRENT ASSETS       
Property, plant and equipment, net  63,503,610  98,803,772 
Intangible assets, net  3,893,128  6,395,825 
Land use rights, net  2,586,628  2,754,442 
Deferred tax assets  6,496,863  814,610 
Long-term investment  1,413,065  - 
Goodwill  31,182,116  33,146,682 
Other long-term assets  10,173,183  9,993,130 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS  119,248,593  151,908,461 
        
TOTAL ASSETS $473,896,621 $495,456,599 
        
CURRENT LIABILITIES       
Accounts payable $25,475,725 $28,744,854 
Other payables and accrued expenses  8,544,046  7,252,814 
Short-term loans  37,528,831  9,072,336 
Notes payable  41,620,702  24,071,461 
Income tax payable  1,430,612  2,130,083 
Other current liabilities  5,794,987  5,402,081 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  120,394,903  76,673,629 
        
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES       
Long-term loans  5,706,510  8,389,163 
Deferred taxes liability  524,903  963,691 
Contingent consideration liability  -  2,693,000 
Other long-term liabilities  640,839  227,024 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES  6,872,252  12,272,878 
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES  127,267,155  88,946,507 
        
STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY       
Ordinary Shares, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 87,552,800 and 87,532,800 shares issued and 85,475,666 and 87,348,234 outstanding at December 31,2024 and December 31,2023, respectively  87,553  87,533 
Less: Treasury stock (2,077,134 shares with average price of $2.11 and 184,566 shares with average price of $2.75 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively )  (4,385,882) (507,013)
Additional paid-in capital  463,922,873  457,847,155 
Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  (66,828,296) (16,332,633)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (48,097,215) (36,970,066)
TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  344,699,033  404,124,976 
        
Non-controlling interests  1,930,433  2,385,116 
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  346,629,466  406,510,092 
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $473,896,621 $495,456,599 



KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022
 
  Years Ended 
  December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 
        
REVENUES, NET $127,569,613  123,599,232  117,813,049 
           
COST OF GOODS SOLD  (88,299,242) (82,229,209) (98,295,323)
           
GROSS PROFIT  39,270,371  41,370,023  19,517,726 
           
OPERATING EXPENSE:          
Research and development  (4,995,940) (4,265,176) (6,029,608)
Selling and marketing  (21,237,864) (13,335,950) (5,501,475)
General and administrative  (57,683,262) (35,381,496) (32,325,889)
Impairment of goodwill  -  (496,981) (642,665)
Impairment of long-lived assets  (24,135,226) (942,591) (2,697,521)
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE  (108,052,292) (54,422,194) (47,197,158)
           
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS  (68,781,921) (13,052,171) (27,679,432)
           
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):          
Interest income  10,046,204  9,984,558  6,427,502 
Interest expense  (2,195,618) (1,327,341) (707,488)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  2,693,000  1,803,000  4,196,995 
Government grants  1,620,632  2,017,551  1,639,328 
Other income, net  537,966  4,047,074  2,784,561 
TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET  12,702,184  16,524,842  14,340,898 
           
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (56,079,737) 3,472,671  (13,338,534)
           
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)  5,129,391  (1,802,904) 487,510 
           
NET (LOSS) INCOME  (50,950,346) 1,669,767  (12,851,024)
           
LESS: NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS  (454,683) 1,662,635  (727,361)
           
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS  (50,495,663) 7,132  (12,123,663)
           
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS          
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (11,127,149) (8,636,827) (28,585,025)
           
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $(62,077,495)$(6,967,060)$(41,436,049)
           
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC  86,317,058  78,781,094  75,571,702 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED  86,317,058  79,902,891  75,571,702 
           
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $(0.59)$0.02 $(0.17)
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $(0.59)$0.02 $(0.17)
           
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, BASIC $(0.59)$0.00 $(0.16)
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, DILUTED $(0.59)$0.00 $(0.16)



KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022
 
  Number of
Outstanding
Shares		 Common
Stock		 Treasury
Stock		 Additional
Paid-in
Capital		 Accumulated
Deficit		 Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income
(Loss）		 Non-controlling
interests		 Total 
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021  77,385,130 $77,385 $(2,392,203)$449,479,461 $(4,216,102)$251,786 $- $443,200,327 
                          
Stock issuance and award  283,600  284  -  746,636  -  -  -  746,920 
Stock based compensation  -  -  -  1,231,566  -  -  -  1,231,566 
Stock buyback  -  -  (7,415,617) (84,018) -  -  -  (7,499,635)
Capital contribution from shareholder  -  -  -  -  -  -  1,449,842  1,449,842 
Net loss  -  -  -  -  (12,123,663) -  (727,361) (12,851,024)
Foreign currency translation  -  -  -  -  -  (28,585,025) -  (28,585,025)
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022  77,668,730 $77,669 $(9,807,820)$451,373,645 $(16,339,765)$(28,333,239)$722,481 $397,692,971 
                          
Stock issuance and award  11,685,968  11,686  -  9,357,192  -  -  -  9,368,878 
Stock based compensation  -  -  -  3,476,058  -  -  -  3,476,058 
Stock buyback  -  -  (507,013) (3,731) -  -  -  (510,744)
Cancellation of the Treasury Stock  (3,488,559) (3,489) 9,807,820  (9,804,331) -  -  -  - 
Stock option exercise  1,666,661  1,667  -  3,448,322  -  -  -  3,449,989 
Net income  -  -  -  -  7,132  -  1,662,635  1,669,767 
Foreign currency translation  -  -  -  -  -  (8,636,827) -  (8,636,827)
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023  87,532,800 $87,533 $(507,013)$457,847,155 $(16,332,633)$(36,970,066)$2,385,116 $406,510,092 
                          
Stock issuance and award  20,000  20  -  4,532,762  -  -  -  4,532,782 
Stock based compensation  -  -  -  1,584,443  -  -  -  1,584,443 
Stock buyback  -  -  (3,878,869) (41,487) -  -  -  (3,920,356)
Net loss  -  -  -  -  (50,495,663) -  (454,683) (50,950,346)
Foreign currency translation  -  -  -  -  -  (11,127,149) -  (11,127,149)
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024  87,552,800 $87,553 $(4,385,882)$463,922,873 $(66,828,296)$(48,097,215)$1,930,433 $346,629,466 



KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022
 
  Years Ended 
  December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
Net income (loss) $(50,950,346)$1,669,767 $(12,851,024)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities          
Depreciation and amortization  12,021,015  11,913,647  12,427,973 
Impairments  45,499,258  1,439,573  3,340,186 
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts  884,134  656,330  (542,801)
Deferred taxes  (6,140,342) 203,236  (461,045)
(Gain) Loss from long-term Investment  (419,114) 141,389  - 
Loss from disposal of a subsidiary  2,826,213  -  - 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (2,693,000) (1,803,000) (4,196,995)
Stock award and stock based compensation expense  7,114,524  11,059,801  1,926,376 
           
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
           
Accounts receivable  (29,770,703) 10,560,521  (20,965,140)
Notes receivable  131,350,242  (123,992,862) 4,726,570 
Inventories  (11,581,779) (21,531,323) (9,145,298)
Other receivables and other assets  (141,311,335) 5,165,337  (4,932,463)
Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses  (1,095,052) 1,491,762  16,275,678 
           
Increase (Decrease) In:          
Accounts payable  79,040,317  38,603,301  62,592,477 
Other payables and accrued liabilities  3,315,701  (5,062,494) 7,842,715 
Notes payable  (55,334,895) (32,629,627) (24,533,127)
Income tax payable  (575,250) 954,006  (25,171)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $(17,820,412)$(101,160,636)$31,478,911 
           
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net  (934,985) (13,172,512) (3,690,235)
Payment for construction in progress  -  (75,185) (129,894)
Certificate of deposit  27,831,121  45,244,390  (31,210,986)
Acquisition (Disposal) of NGI  (157,211) 282,135  - 
Long-term Investment  (1,015,836) -  - 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $25,723,089 $32,278,828 $(35,031,115)
           
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
Proceeds from short-term loans  66,203,360  23,420,534  30,765,776 
Repayments of short-term loans  (37,489,677) (19,709,663) (28,357,211)
Repayments of long-term loans  (2,284,081) (46,426) - 
Proceeds from long-term loans  -  8,225,000  - 
Contribution from non-controlling shareholder  -  -  757,981 
Purchase of treasury stock  (3,920,356) (510,745) (7,499,634)
Proceeds from exercises stock options, stock awards and other financing  -  3,449,988  - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $22,509,246 $14,828,688 $(4,333,088)
           
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $30,411,923 $(54,053,120)$(7,885,292)
Effect of exchange rate changes $(3,203,681)$(3,357,083)$(9,750,444)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR $93,630,068 $151,040,271 $168,676,007 
           
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $120,838,310 $93,630,068 $151,040,271 
-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD  37,307,867  33,756,941  84,063,717 
-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD  83,530,443  59,873,127  66,976,554 
           
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION          
Income taxes paid $859,673 $311,504 $350,002 
Interest paid $1,737,738 $965,025 $345,451 
           
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:          
Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories, fixed assets and intangible assets $- $- $393,986 
Ordinary Shares issued for settlement of payables related to acquisitions (see Note 19) $- $1,812,005 $- 

