Share buy-back program

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 22/2025 - April 28, 2025

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

 Number of

Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement150,727545.5882,234,027
April 22, 20253,000580.981,742,948
April 23, 20253,000581.531,744,588
April 24, 20253,000582.561,747,670
April 25, 20253,000573.731,721,194
Total accumulated under the program162,727548.1089,190,427


With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 296,049 shares, corresponding to 0.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments


Attachments

Fond-RU-22-2025-uk-SBB Royal Unibrew SBB FEB-AUG 2025_22APRIL-25APRIL

Recommended Reading

  • April 22, 2025 08:33 ET | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S
    Share buy-back program

    COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 21/2025 - April 22, 2025 On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025. The program is...

    Read More
    Share buy-back program
  • April 14, 2025 06:17 ET | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S
    Share buy-back program

    COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 20/2025 - April 14, 2025  On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025. The program is...

    Read More
    Share buy-back program