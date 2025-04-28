COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 22/2025 - April 28, 2025
On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|150,727
|545.58
|82,234,027
|April 22, 2025
|3,000
|580.98
|1,742,948
|April 23, 2025
|3,000
|581.53
|1,744,588
|April 24, 2025
|3,000
|582.56
|1,747,670
|April 25, 2025
|3,000
|573.73
|1,721,194
|Total accumulated under the program
|162,727
|548.10
|89,190,427
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 296,049 shares, corresponding to 0.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
