Concentrix Launches CyberProtect Managed Service Offering

NEWARK, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced CyberProtect, a managed service security solution that combines company expertise with leading cybersecurity partner technology to help its clients modernize detection and response to evolving security threats across their business.

CyberProtect is the latest offering in Concentrix’ integrated business solutions that helps its clients run smarter, more secure operations. With CyberProtect, Concentrix offers clients a wholistic threat and response managed service across the enterprise from on-premises to cloud solutions. The offering is built on a flexible, easy-to-adopt model that gives clients access to proven tools, skilled analysts, and simplified operations without the cost and complexity of managing it all in-house.

“At a time when threats are becoming more frequent, advanced and harder to detect, companies need smarter, more connected security solutions with an increased speed to resolution,” said Axel Mouquet, Senior Vice President of Global Practices at Concentrix. “We’ve spent decades strengthening our own defenses and partnering with trusted leaders in the security space. CyberProtect reflects what we know works — real-time protection, scalable technology, and support from a global team that understands how to manage risk at the enterprise level. We’ve taken the complication out of cybersecurity operations so clients can focus on running their businesses with confidence.”

CyberProtect is backed by Concentrix’ deep security expertise and a strategic network of industry-leading partners. These integrated capabilities – combining AI-driven security operations and email protection, biometric authentication, and advanced data security – enable a unified approach to cybersecurity that strengthens identity protection, defends against malicious phishing, safeguards critical data, and streamlines responses across the entire enterprise. CyberProtect empowers clients to operate with greater control, efficiency, and agility in today’s dynamic landscape.



For more information visit Concentrix' CyberProtect.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

