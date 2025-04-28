FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks and Baseball Legend Alex Rodriguez Named Co-Chairs of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2025 National Youth of the Year Celebration

ATLANTA, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the nation’s leading youth-serving organizations, confirms baseball legend, businessman and FOX MLB Analyst Alex Rodriguez, and FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer, Eric Shanks, will serve as co-chairs for its 2025 ‘National Youth of the Year’ event.

The Youth of the Year program, a cornerstone of Boys & Girls Clubs of America for over 75 years, celebrates the remarkable achievements of teens nationwide. These inspiring young people are recognized for their exceptional leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to healthy living – it is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can achieve. In 2024, Youth of the Year participants contributed nearly 73,000 volunteer hours in their communities, and they excel in school, with an average GPA of 3.7.

Each year during a star-studded celebration event, one outstanding young person—selected from a group of regional and military Youth of the Year leaders—is named National Youth of the Year, representing millions of Club kids across the country.

As co-chairs of the National Youth of the Year leadership committee, Rodriguez and Shanks will collaborate with business and community leaders, professionals, and philanthropists to elevate the celebration, expand its impact, and raise crucial funds to support life-changing programs at Boys & Girls Clubs.

“Alex and Eric are not just titans in their respective fields, but also passionate advocates for youth empowerment,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “They bring a unique blend of personal experience and professional excellence to this role. As former Club members, they understand the transformative power of our programs, and as influential leaders, they can amplify the voices of our young people on a national stage. Their commitment is a powerful testament to the impact Boys & Girls Clubs have on shaping future leaders.”

Both Rodriguez and Shanks are inductees of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Alumni Hall of Fame, having attended Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade (Florida) and Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club (Indiana) as youth, respectively. Shanks has served on Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Board of Governors since 2015, chairing the Pacific region until 2020. Rodriguez sits on the Board of Directors for Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and joined Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Board of Governors in 2020. Since then, he has been an influential advisor on marketing efforts and has personally invested over $1 million in the organization's mission.

“My time at Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade was transformative, shaping me into the person I am today. It’s where I first picked up a ball and where I was introduced to mentorship and leadership,” said Rodriguez. “I’m honored to co-chair this event and support these incredible young leaders who represent the very best of our communities.”

“Boys & Girls Clubs provided me with a foundation that has been invaluable throughout my life,” said Shanks. “I’m excited to partner with Alex to celebrate these exceptional young people and utilize the power of the FOX Sports brand to highlight the life-changing work that supports Club kids nationwide.”

The 2025-2026 National Youth of the Year celebration event, presented by Kohl’s, will take place at the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles on September 18.

As the Signature Sponsor of Youth of the Year, Kohl’s, through Kohl’s Cares, empowers Boys & Girls Clubs through staff training in trauma-informed care and curriculum updates that support youth mental health and wellbeing within the Youth of the Year program. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America, its programs, and partners, visit www.bgca.org.

