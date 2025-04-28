Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Size to Surpass USD 23.29 Billion by 2032, Growing at 8.20% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Size & Growth Forecast:

According to the latest report published by SNS Insider, the Preparative and Process Chromatography Market was valued at USD 11.74 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 23.29 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Increased demand for high-efficiency purification processes in biopharmaceutical production and increased focus on large-scale biomolecule production, particularly monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, are primarily fueling the market's robust growth.





Market Overview

Preparative and process chromatography methods have been extremely valuable to biotechnology and pharmaceuticals as they can effectively separate and clean intricate biomolecules. Industrial-scale purifying operations, such as downstream biologics processing where purity, scalability, and repeatability are important, make excellent use of these technologies. Chromatography systems are increasingly being utilized globally as drug development pipelines continue to evolve and biosimilar production increases.

The United States preparative and process chromatography market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.89 billion in 2023 to USD 5.90 billion by 2032. Higher R&D activity, favorable legislative regulations, extensive manufacturing capacity, and biopharmaceutical companies' analytical instrument investments contribute to this growth.

Key Preparative and Process Chromatography Companies Profiled in the Report

GE Healthcare (ÄKTAprocess, BioProcess Columns)

Agilent Technologies (InfinityLab Preparative LC, 1290 Infinity II Preparative LC System)

Danaher Corporation (NGC Chromatography Systems, Profinia Protein Purification System)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NGC Medium-Pressure Chromatography Systems, UNOsphere Chromatography Media)

Merck KGaA (Chromabolt Prepacked Columns, Fractogel EMD Resins)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Dionex ICS-6000 HPIC System, HyPeak Chromatography Systems)

Shimadzu Corporation (LC-20AP Preparative Liquid Chromatograph, Nexera Prep Series)

Novasep Holding S.A.S (Hipersep Process Chromatography Systems, BioSC Pilot)

Waters Corporation (AutoPurification System, Prep 150 LC System)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Flexar LC Preparative System, Clarus SQ 8 GC/MS)

Sartorius AG (Resolute BioSMB Systems, Sartobind Membrane Adsorbers)

Tosoh Bioscience LLC (Octave Chromatography System, TSKgel Resins)

YMC Co., Ltd. (YMC PilotPLUS Columns, YMC-Triart Prep LC Columns)

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH (AZURA Preparative HPLC, Eurokat Columns)

Gilson, Inc. (VERITY Preparative HPLC Systems, PLC 2020 Personal Purification System)

Pall Corporation (Resolute Linear Columns, Mustang Chromatography Capsules)

Repligen Corporation (OPUS Pre-packed Columns, XCell ATF Systems)

Novasep (Hipersep Flowdrive, BioSC Lab)

ChromaCon AG (Contichrom CUBE, Contichrom Lab)

Biotage AB (Isolera Dalton 2000, Flash 400 System)

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 11.74 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 23.29 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.20% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

With a market share of 68.46%, the process chromatography segment dominated the market in 2023. The widespread acceptability of purification technologies at the process scale in large-scale industrial biopharmaceutical production is to be thanked for this dominance. Process chromatography systems are the solution of choice for industrial and commercial settings as they can cope with high-throughput requirements while maintaining consistent performance.

Preparative chromatography is growing most rapidly among all the segments. The market is growing because there is increasing demand for high-purity outputs in small- to medium-scale operations, including clinical trial supplies and laboratory research. The primary drivers of growth in biopharmaceutical research are the accuracy, flexibility, and efficiency provided by preparative chromatography systems.

By Chromatography Type

With a market share of 31.20%, liquid chromatography led all other methods in 2023. Its preeminence in the purification of complex biological mixtures, ability to facilitate high-density separations, and scalability for both analytical and industrial applications contribute to its overall utilization.

Ion Exchange Chromatography will be the most rapidly growing category in the meantime. As a result of its high degree of specificity, yield, and suitability for continuous processing in downstream processes, the process is increasingly being used for protein, peptide, and nucleic acid separation and purification.

By End User

Having about 43.56% of the market share, the pharmaceutical industry dominated 2023. This industry is the main user of preparative and process chromatography systems as it merges a developing pipeline of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies with the explosive research and commercialization of biologics and biosimilars.

The Contract Research Organizations (CROs) group is the one with the fastest-growing membership. As pharmaceutical companies outsource drug discovery and development activities progressively, CROs are confidently investing in new chromatographic instruments to satisfy customer needs for high-quality, scalable purification solutions.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Segmentation

By Product

By Preparative Chromatography Consumables Columns Reagents Resins Systems

By Process Chromatography Consumables Columns Reagents Resins Systems



By Chromatography Type

Liquid Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Thin Layer Chromatography

Paper Chromatography

Others

By End User

Food Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Bio-Pharmaceutical Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Diagnostics

Academic and Research Institutes

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the preparative and process chromatography market with a market share of 34.55% in 2023. With the strong presence of major pharmaceutical companies, a strong regulatory environment, and huge investments in biopharmaceutical R&D and infrastructure.

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest growth rate. Increased biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacities, increasing healthcare spending, and government incentives to promote biotechnology research and development in countries like China, India, and South Korea are fueling this trend.

Recent Developments

September 2024 – Gilson introduced the VERITY Preparative LC system, which, particularly for peptides and oligonucleotides, has integrated software for simplified purification in drug discovery.

November 2024: Shimadzu Corporation developed a strategic alliance with Sepragen Corporation to provide bioprocess chromatography equipment to Japan and South Korea among other parts of Asia.

June 2024: Cytiva unveiled its ÄKTA Process Pioneer, an automated chromatography system meant to improve biomanufacturing downstream purification efficiency.

Designed to increase protein purification output and speed, Bio-Rad Laboratories unveiled a new preparative chromatography resin platform called Profinity eXact Fusion in April 2024.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Bio-pharmaceutical companies accounted for over 43% of global installations of preparative and process chromatography systems, followed by academic research labs and CROs.

North America saw the highest number of chromatography system installations in 2023, with over 5,000 units installed across research and commercial biomanufacturing sites.

Demand for chromatography resins and columns grew by over 12% in Asia Pacific, driven by local biologics production expansion.

Global investments exceeded USD 1.8 billion in chromatography infrastructure, primarily in the U.S., Germany, and China.

On average, 14–16% of total biopharmaceutical R&D budgets were allocated to purification and separation processes, including preparative and process chromatography.





