Helping Kids Brush Their Teeth: HelloNation Spotlights Dr. Andrew Beuttenmuller of Watertown Pediatric Dentistry And How He Gets Kids Excited About Oral Health

WATERTOWN, N.Y., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Making dental hygiene fun is a crucial step in helping children build positive associations with oral care. This is a perspective emphasized by Dr. Andrew Beuttenmuller of Watertown Pediatric Dentistry, who contributes expert insight into how parents can turn brushing and flossing from a daily struggle into an enjoyable part of a child’s routine.

According to Dr. Beuttenmuller, transforming oral care into an engaging experience can make all the difference. Strategies such as turning brushing time into a game with timers and music, or using reward charts to track progress, are especially effective. Giving kids the freedom to pick their own toothbrushes and toothpaste, from character-themed designs to fun flavors like bubblegum, encourages them to take ownership of their dental routine.

Educating children through storybooks and videos can also promote awareness. Content that frames brushing as a heroic mission against “sugar bugs” helps kids visualize oral health in a relatable way. For dental visits, parents can help by maintaining a positive tone, describing the dentist as a friendly helper, and even planning a treat or outing afterwards to create a sense of reward.

Dr. Beuttenmuller emphasizes that when oral care is presented as interactive and playful, kids not only look forward to daily brushing but also develop lifelong habits that support their health. His insights are featured in the HelloNation Magazine article How Parents Can Get Kids Excited About Oral Care, which outlines practical ways to make brushing and dentist visits a source of smiles.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Staff Writer

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08710bff-446e-429f-88c1-1e67686bd17c