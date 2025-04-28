ROHM's Latest 2kV SiC MOSFETs Integrated into Semikron Danfoss' Module for SMA's Large-Scale Power Conversion System

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced that SMA Solar Technology AG, a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, has adopted Semikron Danfoss’ Module featuring ROHM’s latest 2kV SiC MOSFETs for its new large-scale power conversion solution “Sunny Central FLEX.” This modular platform is designed to streamline and enhance grid connections for photovoltaic installations, battery storage systems, and emerging technologies.

“ROHM’s new 2kV class SiC MOSFETs are engineered to support simple, highly efficient converter topologies for 1500V DC links,’ says Wolfram Harnack, President at ROHM Semiconductor GmbH. “They are developed to meet high reliability standards and withstand cosmic radiation, addressing the demanding conditions and extended lifetime requirements of the photovoltaic sector and beyond. Our SiC device structure, combined with integrated on-chip gate resistance, simplifies device paralleling and facilitates the design of high-power modules. Mass production has already begun,” Harnack adds.

Semikron Danfoss’ SEMITRANS® 20 was developed for high power applications and fast-switching operations, representing the next generation of power modules for large converters. SEMITRANS® 20, equipped with ROHM’s 2kV SiC MOSFETs, plays a key role in SMA’s Sunny Central FLEX platform. “Semikron Danfoss and ROHM have collaborated for over a decade, focusing primarily on the integration of silicon carbide (SiC) technology into power modules. More recently, we have teamed up to incorporate silicon IGBTs as well”, says Peter Sontheimer, Senior Vice President of Semikron Danfoss’ Industry Division.



“The new SEMITRANS® 20 provides simple and efficient solutions for 1500VDC applications,” adds Sontheimer. “These modules are ideal for solar and energy storage inverters while also benefitting emerging applications such as high-power electric truck chargers and wind converters.”

"The collaboration between SMA, Semikron Danfoss and ROHM demonstrates how the seamless integration of innovative technologies creates the foundation for future-oriented energy projects," said Bernd Gessner, Product Manager Power Conversion Systems at SMA. "The demands placed on these solutions are higher than ever. With decades of expertise, SMA meets the highest standards for performance, reliability, durability and flexibility. The fact that Sunny Central FLEX achieves these future-ready benchmarks is also a testament to the outstanding cooperation with our partners who share the same commitment to excellence."

About SMA Solar Technology AG

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting today’s standards for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA’s portfolio includes a wide range of high-efficiency PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems across all power classes, intelligent energy management systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy and extensive support services are also offered.

Over the past 20 years, SMA inverters installed around the world with a combined output of approximately 144 GW help prevent more than 64 million tons of CO 2 emissions. SMA’s multi-award-winning technologies are protected by more than 1,600 patents and utility models. Since 2008, its parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is a member of the SDAX index.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sma.de/en/

About Semikron Danfoss

Semikron Danfoss is a global technology leader in power electronics, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes semiconductor devices, power modules, stacks, and systems. In an increasingly electrified world, Semikron Danfoss technologies are more relevant than ever. With innovative solutions for automotive, industrial, and renewable energy applications, we help drive more efficient and sustainable energy use, significantly contributing to the reduction of global CO 2 emissions – one of today’s greatest challenges.

We prioritize the well-being of our employees and create value for our customers by investing heavily in innovation, technology, production capacity and service to deliver industry-leading performance and support a sustainable future. A family-owned company formed by the merger of SEMIKRON and Danfoss Silicon Power in 2022, Semikron Danfoss employs more than 3,500 people across 28 locations worldwide. Production sites in Germany, Brazil, China, France, India, Italy, Slovakia and the United States allow us to provide unmatched service and support for our customers and partners. Backed by more than 90 years of combined expertise in power module packaging, innovation and customer applications, Semikron Danfoss stands as the ultimate partner in power electronics.

For more information, please visit: www.semikron-danfoss.com

About ROHM

ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958. From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network. Our strengths in the analog and power markets allow us to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e., transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices as well as drive ICs that maximize their performance.

For more information, please visit: www.rohm.com

Attachment