Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

April 29, 2025, at 9.00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala starts repurchasing own shares for its incentive plans

Vaisala’s Board of Directors has decided to exercise the authorization of the 2025 Annual General Meeting to repurchase own series A shares. Purchased shares will be used as a part of the company’s incentive plans. The maximum number of series A shares to be repurchased is 65,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 0.195% of the total number of the company’s series A shares. The shares will be repurchased in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in one or several instalments at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The repurchases will start on May 6, 2025, at the earliest and end on September 30, 2025, at the latest.

The Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2025, authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 800,000 of the company's own shares with assets from the company's unrestricted equity.

The total number of shares in Vaisala is 36,436,728 of which 33,343,600 are series A shares and 3,093,128 series K shares. Currently Vaisala has 125 982 series A treasury shares.





Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com