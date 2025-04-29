Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
29 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 28 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 45,140
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 371.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 376.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):373.416537


Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of   310,433 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,435,374 have voting rights and 2,912,429 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE         373.41653745,140


Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
233376.0008:25:05LSE  
180375.0008:45:09LSE  
112375.0008:45:09LSE  
193375.0008:45:09LSE  
122375.0008:45:09LSE  
331374.5008:45:09LSE  
1374.5008:45:13LSE  
330374.5008:45:13LSE  
1374.5008:49:58LSE  
330374.5008:49:58LSE  
1374.5008:56:41LSE  
1374.5008:59:52LSE  
329374.5009:07:02LSE  
239374.5009:07:02LSE  
92374.5009:07:02LSE  
331374.5009:07:03LSE  
182374.5009:07:03LSE  
149374.5009:07:03LSE  
331374.5009:07:05LSE  
139374.5009:07:05LSE  
30374.5009:07:08LSE  
162374.5009:07:16LSE  
331374.5009:07:16LSE  
4,507374.5009:07:16LSE  
239374.5009:07:16LSE  
331374.5009:08:46LSE  
471375.5009:11:33LSE  
258375.0009:13:06LSE  
282374.5009:13:09LSE  
49374.5009:13:09LSE  
80374.5009:13:48LSE  
251374.5009:13:48LSE  
542375.0009:37:34LSE  
331374.5009:39:09LSE  
331374.5009:41:09LSE  
331374.5009:51:17LSE  
331374.5009:51:17LSE  
291374.5009:51:17LSE  
289374.5009:51:17LSE  
689372.5013:37:19LSE  
1371.5013:49:47LSE  
574372.5014:47:09LSE  
780373.5014:48:16LSE  
786373.5014:48:16LSE  
786373.0014:49:30LSE  
392373.0014:49:30LSE  
392373.0014:49:31LSE  
331373.0015:00:11LSE  
189373.0015:00:11LSE  
528373.0015:00:11LSE  
331373.0015:00:28LSE  
331373.0015:03:02LSE  
3373.0015:03:13LSE  
1,489373.5015:13:13LSE  
2,555373.5015:13:14LSE  
1,725373.5015:13:14LSE  
331373.5015:13:14LSE  
331373.5015:13:14LSE  
331373.5015:13:14LSE  
331373.5015:13:14LSE  
331373.5015:13:14LSE  
1,580373.5015:13:15LSE  
630373.5015:14:11LSE  
708374.5015:41:20LSE  
436374.5015:41:20LSE  
282374.5015:41:20LSE  
238374.5015:41:20LSE  
728373.5015:49:03LSE  
263373.5015:53:02LSE  
331373.0015:53:02LSE  
331373.0015:53:02LSE  
63373.0015:53:02LSE  
268373.0015:53:02LSE  
3373.0015:55:00LSE  
328373.0015:59:00LSE  
331373.0015:59:00LSE  
54373.0015:59:00LSE  
3,189373.0015:59:00LSE  
102373.0015:59:00LSE  
382371.0016:13:10LSE  
328371.0016:15:52LSE  
3371.0016:15:52LSE  
331371.0016:15:52LSE  
261371.0016:15:52LSE  
70371.0016:15:52LSE  
123371.5016:19:09LSE  
152371.5016:19:09LSE  
179371.5016:19:09LSE  
93372.0016:21:22LSE  
177372.0016:21:23LSE  
154372.0016:21:23LSE  
331372.0016:21:23LSE  
192372.0016:21:24LSE  
139372.0016:21:24LSE  
199372.0016:22:26LSE  
62372.0016:22:26LSE  
70372.0016:22:26LSE  
241372.0016:22:26LSE  
75372.0016:23:00LSE  
256372.0016:23:00LSE  
166372.0016:24:00LSE  
61372.0016:24:00LSE  
104372.0016:24:00LSE  
237372.0016:25:01LSE  
94372.0016:25:01LSE  
331372.0016:25:01LSE  
116372.0016:25:09LSE  
215372.0016:25:09LSE  
331372.0016:25:52LSE  
58372.0016:26:00LSE  
273372.0016:26:00LSE  
57372.0016:28:31LSE  
274372.0016:28:31LSE  
331372.0016:28:31LSE  
66372.0016:28:31LSE  
75372.0016:28:38LSE  
190372.0016:28:38LSE  
331372.0016:28:54LSE  
331372.0016:28:54LSE  
331372.0016:28:54LSE  
331372.0016:28:54LSE  
76372.0016:28:54LSE  
72372.0016:28:54LSE  
74372.0016:28:54LSE  
1372.0016:29:16LSE  
330372.0016:29:16LSE  


For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading