AKVA group ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

The shareholders in AKVA group ASA are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held at 17:00 hours (CEST) on Thursday, 22 May 2025.

Please find enclosed the notice of the Annual General Meeting, including attendance form and proxy forms. The documents related to the Annual General Meeting, including the Annual Report for 2024, the Board's proposed updated guidelines on determination of salaries and other remuneration to executive personnel, the remuneration report for 2024, and the recommendations of the Nomination Committee, are available on the company's website https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/general-meeting/.

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only. Shareholders who wish to attend the general meeting via video link are asked to notify the company by email to investorrelations@akvagroup.com no later than Tuesday, 20 May 2025 at 16:00 (CEST). Such shareholders will then receive an invite to the meeting together with information on digital attendance and voting. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the General Meeting by granting a proxy to the chairman of the Board, with or without voting instructions. For further details on how to attend the General Meeting, see the attached notice.

Dated: 29 April 2025

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com

Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments