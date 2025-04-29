Enterprise Search Market to Reach USD 9.31 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI-Powered Search and Data Management Needs | SNS Insider

Pune, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Search Market Size Analysis:

"According to a report by SNS Insider, the Enterprise Search Market was valued at USD 4.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.31 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2032."





Enterprise Search Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.61 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.31 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.2 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Real-Time Data Retrieval and Efficient Knowledge Management Drives Enterprise Search Market Growth

The U.S. enterprise search market was valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.47%. This growth is fueled by accelerating digital transformation, the surge in unstructured data, and increasing adoption of AI and machine learning to improve search efficiency. Additionally, advancements in cloud computing and rising demand for fast, accurate data retrieval across industries are expected to sustain the market’s upward momentum throughout the forecast period.

By Type: Local Search Leads, Hosted Search Grows Rapidly

The Local Search segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 49% of revenue share, owing to its capability of delivering instant and relevant results within enterprise networks. This method gives immediate access to the relevant information, which streamlines operations.

The Hosted Search segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the trend towards enterprise cloud data hosting. While Hosted Search has particular advantages for remote data access and scalability, it presents flexibility and cost-effectiveness for any organization.

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises Lead, Small Enterprises Expand Quickly

The large enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for 70% of revenue share in 2023, as they are enjoying the advantage of higher demand for enterprise search solutions which are being used to keep the data ecosystem & the related information management across multiple departments of the organization & also at their global presence at higher optimality & efficiency. With their huge resources, the advanced search technologies help to make your decision.

Small enterprises are expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as they are understanding the value of better data access and operations. Smaller organizations are able to jump on this trend due to the availability of affordable, scalable search solutions.

By End-Use: Healthcare Leads, Banking & Financial Services Accelerate

The healthcare segment dominated the market and accounted for 20% of revenue share in 2023, due to the need for healthcare organizations to keep track of large volumes of patient records and research data. Enterprise search solutions enable fast access to vital information, resulting in enhanced patient care and streamlined operational workflows.

Banking & Financial Services is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as it needs to secure massive amounts of financial info. The adoption in this segment is spurred due to the ability to ensure compliance, facilitate risk management, and enhance customer service through advanced search capabilities. We expect the financial services industry to have a sizable share of the market as compliance and regulatory requirements increase.

Enterprise Search Market Segmentation:

By Type

Local Search

Hosted Search

Search Appliance

By End-use

Government & Commercial

Banking & Financial

Healthcare

Retail

Media

Manufacturing

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small

Medium

Large

Regional Analysis: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Expands Rapidly

North America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share because of the presence of key technology companies and the fast adoption of Innovative search solutions. This, combined with the region's emphasis on innovation and digital transformation, bolsters continuous growth.

The fastest growing region is the Asia-Pacific, driven by growing digitization and a booming IT sector in addition to government initiatives encouraging innovation. This is primarily due to massive investments by countries including China and India in technology infrastructure, thus encouraging market growth.

Recent Developments in 2024

September 2024: Glean, an AI enterprise search startup, secured over $260 million in Series E funding, elevating its valuation to $4.6 billion. The company plans to enhance its AI capabilities and expand its market presence.​

December 2024: At an Axios event, Glean's CEO, Arvind Jain, emphasized the challenges and opportunities in enterprise AI, highlighting the importance of continuous improvement and user-centric design in search solutions.​

March 2025: You.com, a search engine tailored for knowledge workers, reported a significant increase in revenue, attributing growth to its AI-powered search capabilities and user-friendly interface.





