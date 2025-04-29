RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-04-29
Start date2025-04-30
Maturity date2025-05-07
Interest rate, %2.25
Offered volume, SEK bn775
Total bid amount, SEK bn663.25
Accepted volume, SEK bn663.25
Number of bids20
Percentage allotted, %100



