|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-04-29
|Start date
|2025-04-30
|Maturity date
|2025-05-07
|Interest rate, %
|2.25
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|775
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|663.25
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|663.25
|Number of bids
|20
|Percentage allotted, %
|100
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
Recommended Reading
-
April 29, 2025 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2025-04-29Auction date2025-04-29Settlement date2025-04-30Maturity Date2025-05-07Nominal amount775 billion SEKInterest rate2.25 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
-
April 25, 2025 04:05 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Auction date2025-04-25Loan1060Coupon0.750 %ISIN-codeSE0009496367Maturity2028-05-12Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500Total bid volume, SEK mln3,500Volume sold, SEK mln1,450Number of bids16Number of...Read More