DIDWW acquires its own virtual phone numbers in Denmark, the Czech Republic, Spain and Costa Rica

DUBLIN, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecom provider of fully compliant two-way SIP trunking services to operators and businesses, has further expanded the coverage of its virtual phone numbers. Denmark, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Costa Rica are now among the countries where DIDWW has been allocated its own range of national DID numbers.





With national phone numbers currently accessible in more than 40 countries , DIDWW enables organizations to establish a unified presence across entire regions, advance their communication capabilities, and expand their reach to a broader audience. Overall, the operator’s robust and scalable SIP trunking solution offers an extensive global phone number inventory with instantly available DIDs in more than 90 countries. Delivered over a private, global IP network, this solution ensures a fully compliant service with virtually unlimited call capacity, flexible SIP trunk settings, and premium voice quality.

Adding even more value to its capabilities, DIDWW's SIP trunking solution delivers a host of significant benefits, including a high level of audio quality, local termination services for efficient call routing, and emergency calling in selected countries. With flexible configuration options available for this SIP service, businesses can customize their communication systems to handle even the most demanding requirements. Furthermore, an intuitive online portal simplifies the management of all VoIP services, establishing DIDWW as the top choice for seamless two-way calling and messaging on a worldwide scale.

Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW, said, “We are expanding the availability of our own numbers in countries such as Denmark, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Costa Rica to better serve our global customer base. Our SIP trunking services combine reliability and quality to drive business growth, while providing extensive coverage for diverse communication needs.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant phone numbers, voice, and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 18 of those regions.

The company’s innovative cloud PBX solution, phone.systems™, enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced with AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, phone.systems™ delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional in-house customer support team, available 24/7/365.

