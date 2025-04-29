Aclarion Announces Commercial Agreement with Spine Institute of Louisiana

Expands access to first customer using Philips MR Spectroscopy (MRS), demonstrating ease of Nociscan integration across multiple MRS platforms

Nociscan now commercially available at 17 sites covering eight states and four countries

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today it has established a commercial agreement with the Spine Institute of Louisiana (SIL) in Shreveport, LA. The agreement brings Nociscan to Louisiana and the leading spine physicians of SIL who have earned a national reputation for innovation and excellence.

“SIL has a long tradition of adopting innovative and less invasive techniques to treat patients suffering from chronic low back pain and Nociscan is a natural extension of this commitment,” said Pierce Nunley, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon at SIL. “It’s often difficult to pinpoint the true source of chronic low back pain. The clinical evidence supporting Nociscan highlights the important role it plays as a decision support tool and a new hope for those who struggle with persistent back pain.”

SIL has five board-certified, fellowship-trained surgeons who treat spinal disorders surgically and non-surgically using innovative tools like Nociscan. In 2005, SIL established a research institute that has won many prestigious awards and received national and international recognition. For more information about SIL, please visit: Spine Institute of Louisiana.

The addition of SIL in Louisiana brings the total number of commercial centers where Nociscan is available to 17, covering eight states and four countries.

“Dr. Nunley and his SIL colleagues are true leaders in the spine industry, and we are pleased they will begin using Nociscan to advance their understanding of low back pain and personalized treatment options for patients,” said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer of Aclarion. “The use of Nociscan with our first customer using Philips MRS showcases how seamlessly our technology integrates across platforms and highlights our commitment to ensuring our customers have the best solutions available to meet their needs.”

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-identified pain positive discs are treated.

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here .

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

