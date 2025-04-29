Luckin Coffee Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter Same-Store Sales Growth for Self-Operated Stores Notably Improved to 8.1%

First Quarter GAAP Operating Margin Expanded Year-over-Year to 8.3%

More than 1,750 Net New Store Openings; Ended Quarter with a Total of 24,097 Stores

BEIJING, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS1

Total net revenues were RMB8,865.4 million (US$1,220.7 million), representing a 41.2% year-over-year increase.

were RMB8,865.4 million (US$1,220.7 million), representing a 41.2% year-over-year increase. Net new store openings were 1,757, comprising 1,743 stores in China (including 5 stores in Hong Kong), 6 stores in Singapore and 8 stores in Malaysia. Total number of stores increased to 24,097 at the first quarter end, comprising 15,598 self-operated stores and 8,499 partnership stores, which represented a store unit growth of 7.9% from the total store count as of the end of fourth quarter of 2024.

were 1,757, comprising 1,743 stores in China (including 5 stores in Hong Kong), 6 stores in Singapore and 8 stores in Malaysia. increased to 24,097 at the first quarter end, comprising 15,598 self-operated stores and 8,499 partnership stores, which represented a store unit growth of 7.9% from the total store count as of the end of fourth quarter of 2024. Average monthly transacting customers were 74.3 million, representing a 24.0% year-over-year increase.

were 74.3 million, representing a 24.0% year-over-year increase. Revenues from self-operated stores were RMB6,479.5 million (US$892.2 million), representing a 41.5% year-over-year increase.

were RMB6,479.5 million (US$892.2 million), representing a 41.5% year-over-year increase. Same-store sales growth for self-operated stores was 8.1%, notably improved from negative 3.4% in the previous quarter, and significantly improved from negative 20.3% in the same quarter of 2024.

was 8.1%, notably improved from negative 3.4% in the previous quarter, and significantly improved from negative 20.3% in the same quarter of 2024. Store-level operating profit – self-operated stores was RMB1,106.3 million (US$152.3 million), representing a 244.8% year-over-year increase. Store-level operating margin increased by 10.1 percentage points year-over-year to 17.1%.

was RMB1,106.3 million (US$152.3 million), representing a 244.8% year-over-year increase. Store-level operating margin increased by 10.1 percentage points year-over-year to 17.1%. Revenues from partnership stores were RMB2,080.8 million (US$286.5 million), representing a 38.0% year-over-year increase.

were RMB2,080.8 million (US$286.5 million), representing a 38.0% year-over-year increase. GAAP operating income was RMB737.2 million (US$101.5 million), significantly improved from GAAP operating loss of RMB65.1 million in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating margin rebounded to 8.3% from negative 1.0% in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP operating income, which adjusts for share-based compensation expenses, was RMB864.3 million (US$119.0 million), notably increased from RMB5.0 million in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 9.7% from 0.1% in the same quarter last year.

Dr. Jinyi Guo, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Luckin Coffee, said, “We delivered strong first quarter results, marked by 41% year-over-year revenue growth and healthy margin improvement as we scaled to over 24,000 stores. Notably, our self-operated stores returned to positive same-store sales growth at 8.1%, reflecting rising customer demand as well as the effectiveness of our development strategy. Capitalizing on China’s booming coffee market, we will strategically focus on gaining market share by continuing to offer high-quality products at competitive prices. Backed by our customer-first core values, we strive to strengthen our leadership position through leveraging our scale advantage, high product quality and compelling value proposition, driving long-term sustainable growth.”

1 Please refer to the section “KEY DEFINITIONS” for detailed definitions on certain terms used.

BOARD LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

Dr. Jinyi Guo will cease to be Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective today and will continue serving as Chief Executive Officer and a Board member. Concurrently, the Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Hui Li to return as a director of the Company and assume the role of Chairman.

Mr. Hui Li is the Chairman and CEO of Centurium Capital, which is the largest shareholder of the Company. The appointment of Mr. Hui Li as Board Chairman reflects the Company’s sustained focus on long-term value creation for all stakeholders and will further enhance strategic alignment and governance oversight.

Dr. Jinyi Guo stated: “I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Hui Li to rejoin the Board and assume the role of Board Chairman. His experiences in business management will significantly contribute to our growth and strategic development both domestically and globally. I will continue to focus on my Chief Executive Officer and director responsibilities, and I look forward to our continued collaboration in advancing our mission and creating long-term, sustainable value to our shareholders.”

Mr. Hui Li said: “I am honored to rejoin the Board and take on the role of Chairman at this important time for Luckin Coffee. I want to express my gratitude to Dr. Guo for his exceptional contribution as Chairman and reaffirm our commitment to executing our current strategic initiatives. I look forward to working with Dr. Guo and the broader leadership team to guide the Company’s next growth phase.”

Mr. Li is the Chairman and CEO of Centurium Capital. Mr. Li had previously served as a director of the Company until July 2020. In addition, Mr. Li is also Chairman of the board of directors of Taibang Biological Ltd. Previously, Mr. Li was an executive director and a managing director at Warburg Pincus Asia LLC. Prior to joining Warburg Pincus, Mr. Li worked in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor's degree majoring in economics from Renmin University of China and a master's degree majoring in business administration from Yale University School of Management.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total net revenues were RMB8,865.4 million (US$1,220.7 million), representing an increase of 41.2% from RMB6,278.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. Net revenue growth was primarily driven by a 42.0% year-over-year increase in GMV, which reached RMB10.4 billion, as a result of an increase in the number of products sold resulting from growth in (i) the number of stores in operation as well as (ii) monthly transacting customers.

Revenues from product sales were RMB6,784.6 million (US$934.2 million), representing an increase of 42.2% from RMB4,770.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. Net revenues from freshly brewed drinks increased to RMB6,162.7 million (US$848.5 million) from RMB4,351.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. This revenue stream accounted for 69.5% of total net revenues, compared to 69.3% in the same quarter of 2024. Net revenues from other products increased to RMB476.8 million (US$65.6 million) from RMB308.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. This revenue stream accounted for 5.4% of total net revenues, compared to 4.9% in the same quarter of 2024. Net revenues from others increased to RMB145.1 million (US$20.0 million) from RMB110.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. This revenue stream accounted for 1.6% of total net revenues, compared to 1.8% in the same quarter of 2024.

were RMB6,784.6 million (US$934.2 million), representing an increase of 42.2% from RMB4,770.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. Revenues from partnership stores were RMB2,080.8 million (US$286.5 million), representing an increase of 38.0% from RMB1,508.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. This revenue stream accounted for 23.5% of total net revenues, compared to 24.0% in the same quarter of 2024. Revenues from partnership stores included sales of materials of RMB1,440.1 million (US$198.3 million), profit sharing and royalty fee of RMB260.1 million (US$35.8 million), delivery service fees of RMB201.7 million (US$27.8 million), sales of equipment of RMB159.7 million (US$22.0 million), and franchise and other service fees of RMB19.2 million (US$2.6 million).

Total operating expenses were RMB8,128.2 million (US$1,119.2 million), representing an increase of 28.1% from RMB6,343.3 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase primarily resulted from the Company’s business expansion. Meanwhile, operating expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 91.7%, markedly lower than 101.0% in the same quarter of 2024. The improvement was mainly due to the decrease of cost of materials as a percentage of total net revenues as a result of the Company’s product mix changes and supply chain strength.

Cost of materials were RMB3,573.0 million (US$492.0 million), representing an increase of 21.3% from RMB2,944.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to increases in (i) the number of products sold and (ii) sales of materials to partnership stores.

were RMB3,573.0 million (US$492.0 million), representing an increase of 21.3% from RMB2,944.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to increases in (i) the number of products sold and (ii) sales of materials to partnership stores. Store rental and other operating costs were RMB2,329.1 million (US$320.7 million), representing an increase of 27.0% from RMB1,833.3 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase mainly resulted from the increased number of stores and items sold which led to year-over-year increases in (i) labor costs, (ii) store rental costs as well as (iii) utilities and other store operating costs.

were RMB2,329.1 million (US$320.7 million), representing an increase of 27.0% from RMB1,833.3 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase mainly resulted from the increased number of stores and items sold which led to year-over-year increases in (i) labor costs, (ii) store rental costs as well as (iii) utilities and other store operating costs. Depreciation and amortization expenses were RMB337.8 million (US$46.5 million), representing an increase of 30.2% from RMB259.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to increases in (i) amortization of leasehold improvements for the stores and (ii) depreciation expenses of additional equipment put into use in new stores.

were RMB337.8 million (US$46.5 million), representing an increase of 30.2% from RMB259.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to increases in (i) amortization of leasehold improvements for the stores and (ii) depreciation expenses of additional equipment put into use in new stores. Delivery expenses were RMB689.0 million (US$94.9 million), representing an increase of 53.9% from RMB447.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in the number of delivery orders.

were RMB689.0 million (US$94.9 million), representing an increase of 53.9% from RMB447.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in the number of delivery orders. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB496.4 million (US$68.4 million), representing an increase of 52.4% from RMB325.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by increases in (i) advertising and other promotion expenses, (ii) commissions to third-party food delivery and live streaming platforms. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 5.6%, compared to 5.2% in the same quarter of 2024.

were RMB496.4 million (US$68.4 million), representing an increase of 52.4% from RMB325.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by increases in (i) advertising and other promotion expenses, (ii) commissions to third-party food delivery and live streaming platforms. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 5.6%, compared to 5.2% in the same quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses were RMB681.2 million (US$93.8 million), representing an increase of 22.4% from RMB556.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by increases in (i) share-based compensation for management and employees, (ii) research and development expenses, and (iii) payroll costs for general and administrative staff. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 7.7%, compared to 8.9% in the same quarter of 2024.

were RMB681.2 million (US$93.8 million), representing an increase of 22.4% from RMB556.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by increases in (i) share-based compensation for management and employees, (ii) research and development expenses, and (iii) payroll costs for general and administrative staff. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 7.7%, compared to 8.9% in the same quarter of 2024. Store preopening and other expenses were RMB14.4 million (US$2.0 million), representing a decrease of 49.5% from RMB28.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to fewer stores preparing to be opened compared to the same quarter of 2024. Store preopening and other expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 0.2%, compared to 0.4% in the same quarter of 2024.

were RMB14.4 million (US$2.0 million), representing a decrease of 49.5% from RMB28.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to fewer stores preparing to be opened compared to the same quarter of 2024. Store preopening and other expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 0.2%, compared to 0.4% in the same quarter of 2024. Losses and expenses related to Fabricated Transactions and Restructuring were RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million), compared to negative RMB52.5 million in the same period of 2024, as the Company was entitled to receive approximately US$7.3 million (RMB52.7 million) from its primary D&O (“Directors and Officers”) insurance carriers pursuant to an arbitration award in the first quarter of 2024.

were RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million), compared to negative RMB52.5 million in the same period of 2024, as the Company was entitled to receive approximately US$7.3 million (RMB52.7 million) from its primary D&O (“Directors and Officers”) insurance carriers pursuant to an arbitration award in the first quarter of 2024. Store-level operating profit margin – self-operated stores was 17.1%, expanding by 10.1 percentage points from 7.0% in the same quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating income was RMB737.2 million (US$101.5 million), significantly improved from GAAP operating loss of RMB65.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. GAAP operating margin rebounded to 8.3% from negative 1.0% in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB864.3 million (US$119.0 million), notably increased from RMB5.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 9.7% from 0.1% in the same quarter of 2024. For more information on the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Income tax expenses were RMB250.0 million (US$34.4 million), compared to RMB32.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. The significant increase was mainly due to the increased profits earned in this quarter.

Net income was RMB525.1 million (US$72.3 million), significantly improved from net loss of RMB83.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. Net margin rose to 5.9% from negative 1.3% in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was RMB649.3million (US$89.4 million), notably improved from non-GAAP net loss of RMB13.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net margin rose to 7.3% from negative 0.2% in the same quarter of 2024.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.60 (US$0.24) and RMB1.60 (US$0.24), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.24 and RMB0.24 in the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.00 (US$0.24) and RMB2.00 (US$0.24), respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.08 and RMB0.08 in the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB896.6 million (US$123.4 million), compared to net cash used in operating activities of RMB264.4 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB6,130.1 million (US$844.0 million) as of March 31, 2025, compared to RMB5,934.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

KEY OPERATING DATA

For the three months ended or as of Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 Total stores 13,273 16,248 18,590 19,961 21,343 22,340 24,097 Self-operated stores 8,807 10,628 12,199 13,056 13,936 14,591 15,598 Partnership stores 4,466 5,620 6,391 6,905 7,407 7,749 8,499 Same-store sales growth for self-operated stores 19.9% 13.5% (20.3)% (20.9)% (13.1)% (3.4)% 8.1% Average monthly transacting customers (in thousands) 58,477 62,438 59,914 69,689 79,846 77,766 74,272

KEY DEFINITIONS

GMV (gross merchandise value) refers to the transaction amount from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores and partnership stores.

(gross merchandise value) refers to the transaction amount from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores and partnership stores. Total net revenues include revenues from product sales and revenues from partnership stores.

include revenues from product sales and revenues from partnership stores. Revenues from product sales mainly include net revenue from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores, e-commerce and revenue from delivery for self-operated stores.

mainly include net revenue from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores, e-commerce and revenue from delivery for self-operated stores. Revenues from self-operated stores include net revenue from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores, and delivery fees derived from self-operated stores paid by the Company’s customers.

include net revenue from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores, and delivery fees derived from self-operated stores paid by the Company’s customers. Revenues from partnership stores include net revenue from the sales of materials, equipment, delivery services, profit sharing and royalty fees, franchise and other services from partnership stores.

include net revenue from the sales of materials, equipment, delivery services, profit sharing and royalty fees, franchise and other services from partnership stores. Same-store sales growth for self-operated stores. Defined as the growth rate of total revenue from self-operated stores that (i) were in operation at the beginning of the comparable period and were not closed before the end of the current period and (ii) maintained an average of at least 15 operating days per month over both the current and comparable periods.

Defined as the growth rate of total revenue from self-operated stores that (i) were in operation at the beginning of the comparable period and were not closed before the end of the current period and (ii) maintained an average of at least 15 operating days per month over both the current and comparable periods. Store level operating profit – self-operated stores. Calculated by deducting cost for self-operated stores including cost of direct materials (including wastage in stores), cost of delivery packaging materials, storage and logistics expenses, commissions to third-party delivery platforms related to revenues from self-operated stores, store depreciation expense (including decoration loss for store closure), store rental and other operating costs, delivery expense, transaction fees, store preopening and other expenses from the Company’s self-operated store revenues.

Calculated by deducting cost for self-operated stores including cost of direct materials (including wastage in stores), cost of delivery packaging materials, storage and logistics expenses, commissions to third-party delivery platforms related to revenues from self-operated stores, store depreciation expense (including decoration loss for store closure), store rental and other operating costs, delivery expense, transaction fees, store preopening and other expenses from the Company’s self-operated store revenues. Store-level operating profit margin – self-operated stores. Calculated by dividing store-level operating profit by total revenues from self-operated stores.

Calculated by dividing store-level operating profit by total revenues from self-operated stores. Total number of stores . The number of stores open at the ending of the period.

. The number of stores open at the ending of the period. Net new store openings. The number of gross new stores opened during the period minus the number of stores permanently closed during the period.

The number of gross new stores opened during the period minus the number of stores permanently closed during the period. Average monthly transacting customers . The total of each month’s number of transacting customers divided by the number of months during the period (includes those of partnership stores and those only paid with free-coupons).

. The total of each month’s number of transacting customers divided by the number of months during the period (includes those of partnership stores and those only paid with free-coupons). Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) . Calculated by operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses.

. Calculated by operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) . Calculated by net income/(loss) excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items. From the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company added income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items when reconciling adjustments from GAAP to Non-GAAP net income/(loss). Comparative figures were also adjusted accordingly.

. Calculated by net income/(loss) excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items. From the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company added income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items when reconciling adjustments from GAAP to Non-GAAP net income/(loss). Comparative figures were also adjusted accordingly. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders. Calculated by adjusting net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items. From the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company added income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items when reconciling adjustments from GAAP to Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders. Comparative figures were also adjusted accordingly.

Calculated by adjusting net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items. From the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company added income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items when reconciling adjustments from GAAP to Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders. Comparative figures were also adjusted accordingly. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per shares. Calculated as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted share.

Calculated as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted share. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADSs. Calculated as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADS.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP operating income/(loss) and non-GAAP net income/(loss), each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing the Company’s operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company’s business, provide further information about the Company’s results of operations and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company defines non-GAAP operating income/(loss) as operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items, and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this earnings release.

EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION

This earnings release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2628 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 28, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

ABOUT LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares)



As of December 31,

2024 March 31, 2025

(Unaudited) RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,362,309 4,535,846 624,531 Restricted cash 3,781 3,781 521 Term deposit - current 1,127,541 1,147,305 157,970 Short-term investment, net 250,000 250,000 34,422 Accounts receivable, net 111,251 113,024 15,562 Receivables from online payment platforms 438,458 312,192 42,985 Inventories, net 2,473,393 2,737,378 376,904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 1,938,054 2,147,934 295,745 Total current assets 10,704,787 11,247,460 1,548,640 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 5,065,903 5,100,219 702,239 Restricted cash 40,595 43,179 5,945 Term deposit – non-current 150,000 150,000 20,653 Other non-current assets, net 929,165 916,660 126,213 Deferred tax assets, net 271,601 268,936 37,029 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 5,937,063 5,983,512 823,857 Total non-current assets 12,394,327 12,462,506 1,715,936 TOTAL ASSETS 23,099,114 23,709,966 3,264,576 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term bank borrowings 300,000 - - Accounts payable 738,677 840,910 115,783 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,027,503 3,160,147 435,114 Deferred revenues 153,248 148,706 20,476 Payable for equity litigants settlement 119,560 118,983 16,383 Operating lease liabilities 2,343,387 2,416,111 332,669 Total current liabilities 6,682,375 6,684,857 920,425 Non-current liabilities: Long-term bank borrowings 33,600 - - Deferred tax liabilities - 49,470 6,811 Operating lease liabilities 3,330,529 3,283,445 452,091 Total non-current liabilities 3,364,129 3,332,915 458,902 Total liabilities 10,046,504 10,017,772 1,379,327 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Senior Preferred Shares 1,514,660 1,514,660 208,550 Shareholders’ equity: Class A Ordinary shares 24 24 3 Class B Ordinary shares 2 2 0 Additional paid-in capital 16,705,240 16,832,423 2,317,622 Statutory reserves 365,927 365,923 50,383 Accumulated deficits (5,971,779 ) (5,446,717 ) (749,947 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 438,536 425,879 58,638 Total Company’s ordinary shareholders’ equity 11,537,950 12,177,534 1,676,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 23,099,114 23,709,966 3,264,576





LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)



For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Revenues from product sales 4,770,160 6,784,569 934,153 Revenues from partnership stores 1,507,983 2,080,842 286,507 Total net revenues 6,278,143 8,865,411 1,220,660 Cost of materials (2,944,430 ) (3,572,996 ) (491,958 ) Store rental and other operating costs (1,833,275 ) (2,329,127 ) (320,693 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses (259,397 ) (337,754 ) (46,505 ) Delivery expenses (447,795 ) (688,950 ) (94,860 ) Sales and marketing expenses (325,829 ) (496,436 ) (68,353 ) General and administrative expenses (556,543 ) (681,211 ) (93,795 ) Store preopening and other expenses (28,504 ) (14,398 ) (1,982 ) Impairment loss of long-lived assets - (4,026 ) (554 ) Losses and expenses related to Fabricated Transactions and Restructuring 52,523 (3,345 ) (461 ) Total operating expenses (6,343,250 ) (8,128,243 ) (1,119,161 ) Operating income/(loss) (65,107 ) 737,168 101,499 Interest and investment income 16,155 36,577 5,036 Interest and financing expenses - (125 ) (17 ) Foreign exchange loss, net (12,153 ) (4,414 ) (608 ) Other income, net 10,067 5,889 811 Net income/(loss) before income taxes (51,038 ) 775,095 106,721 Income tax expense (32,136 ) (250,037 ) (34,427 ) Net income/(loss) (83,174 ) 525,058 72,294 Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders (83,174 ) 525,058 72,294 Net income/(loss) per share: Basic (0.03 ) 0.20 0.03 Diluted (0.03 ) 0.20 0.03 Net income/(loss) per ADS: Basic* (0.24 ) 1.60 0.24 Diluted* (0.24 ) 1.60 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted income per share: Basic 2,545,551,167 2,564,658,460 2,564,658,460 Diluted 2,545,551,167 2,566,169,868 2,566,169,868 Net income/(loss) (83,174 ) 525,058 72,294 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation difference, net of tax of nil 11,754 (12,657 ) (1,743 ) Total comprehensive income/(loss) (71,420 ) 512,401 70,551 Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (71,420 ) 512,401 70,551

* Each ADS represents eight Class A Ordinary Shares. The per ADS indicators are based on rounded results of corresponding per ordinary share indicators, which could have a rounding difference of absolute amount for not more than 0.04 per ADS.

LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)



For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities (264,362 ) 896,586 123,449 Net cash used in investing activities (951,848 ) (375,850 ) (51,750 ) Net cash used in financing activities - (333,600 ) (45,932 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,912 (11,015 ) (1,517 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,214,298 ) 176,121 24,250 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,038,643 4,406,685 606,747 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 1,824,345 4,582,806 630,997





LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)



For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ A. Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) Operating income/(loss) (65,107 ) 737,168 101,499 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses 70,099 127,180 17,511 Non-GAAP operating income 4,992 864,348 119,010 B. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) Net income/(loss) (83,174 ) 525,058 72,294 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses 70,099 127,180 17,511 Income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items - (2,901 ) (399 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) (13,075 ) 649,337 89,406 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders (13,075 ) 649,337 89,406 C. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted income/(loss) per share: Basic 2,545,551,167 2,564,658,460 2,564,658,460 Diluted 2,545,551,167 2,566,169,868 2,566,169,868 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share: Basic (0.01 ) 0.25 0.03 Diluted (0.01 ) 0.25 0.03 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS: Basic* (0.08 ) 2.00 0.24 Diluted* (0.08 ) 2.00 0.24

* Each ADS represents eight Class A Ordinary Shares. The per ADS indicators are based on rounded results of corresponding per ordinary share indicators, which could have a rounding difference of absolute amount for not more than 0.04 per ADS.